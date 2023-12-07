Statewide program provided 87 sober rides Thanksgiving weekend

Dec. 6—GRAND FORKS — The ND Sober Ride program provided 87 sober rides across the state during Thanksgiving weekend, a slight increase from last year's 83.

"Thanksgiving can be a time when people tend to overindulge in many things, including alcohol," Karin Mongeon, highway safety division director at the North Dakota Department of Transportation, said in a press release. "ND Sober Ride offers a solution to impaired driving by offering a discounted ride home. We encourage North Dakotans to utilize codes when available later this December."

From Dec. 18 to Jan. 1, the code "VZWINTER23" can be used for $10 off Lyft rides in North Dakota. Discount codes are sponsored by AAA. Companies interested in becoming sponsors can contact NDDOT at

dottrafficgrp@nd.gov

.

"We've got a code for each holiday," said Lauren Wahlman, NDDOT program manager. "All you have to do is enter that into the Lyft app and you automatically get that $10 voucher."

Since ND Sober Ride launched in March of 2021, the program has provided approximately 1,970 sober rides, with approximately 850 this year. During this Halloween weekend, 161 rides were provided.

"We wanted to not just tell people to always drive sober, find a sober ride, but also have a program out there that provides those sober rides," Wahlman said.

There's work to be done, though, because Lyft isn't accessible all throughout North Dakota, Wahlman said. She has observed a better turnout on the eastern side of the state.

"(There's) definitely a lack of Lyft drivers in other parts, like Minot and Dickinson," Wahlman said. "That's where this program is still in its growing phase. We'd love to expand to other ride-share services as well, possibly taxis, but for right now Lyft seems to be the one that works the best."

ND Sober Ride is part of the Vision Zero strategy to prevent motor vehicle crash injuries and fatalities in the state, the release said.