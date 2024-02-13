Station 19 cast reunites for special anniversary

Station 19 cast members have reunited to mark the show achieving a special record.

Cast and crew of the Grey's Anatomy spin-off celebrated the show reaching it's 100th episode this week (February 12) ahead of Station 19's season 7 release.

The 100th episode will air on ABC in April during the seventh and final season, with news of Station 19's cancellation shared last December.

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 star Jason George was in attendance alongside co-stars Merle Dandridge, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, and more.

Actors and real-life couple Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jay Hayden, who went public with their romance in January, were also in attendance.

The Station 19 cast posed for photos alongside a fire truck cake specially made for the milestone.

The season 7 trailer teased plenty of drama ahead for the Seattle based firefighters. Andy Herrera (actress Jaina Lee Ortiz) clearly has her teeth cut out this season, in her new role as captain.

In one devastating clip, Jack Gibson (played by Grey Damon) is seen collapsing at a function, with many of his colleagues rushing to his side in an effort to save his life. COuld this lead to a disturbing health discovery?

According to TVLine, viewing figures for Station 19 season six was down between 15 and 22 per cent from the previous season's ratings, averaging 5.2 million total viewers.

Reacting to the cancellation news in December, show producer Shonda Rhimes shared an Instagram post, praising the "exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible!".

Station 19 returns to ABC on March 14.

