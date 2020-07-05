Station Casinos, Red Rock Resorts president dies in July 4 watercraft accident

Here are the signs YESCO Sign Company designed and built in Las Vegas.

Station Casinos, which owns 20 gaming properties across Southern Nevada, announced that Richard J. Haskins — president of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos — died Saturday, July 4 in a watercraft accident while vacationing in Michigan.

The company released a statement saying the board of directors expects to make further announcements regarding its plan of succession in the coming days.

Frank Fertitta III, CEO and chairman of the Red Rock Resorts board of directors, issued the following statement:

"Words cannot express what Rich has meant to the Company and to me in the 25 years he has been with Station Casinos. He was a trusted advisor, a brilliant strategist, a steady hand in good times and in bad and most important – a friend to all. It is very hard to imagine Station Casinos being the Company it is today without Rich. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his children, his family and his loved ones."

The operator of 20 properties in Southern Nevada, Station Casinos is best known for its Palms Resort near the Strip, Red Rock Resort near downtown Summerlin and Green Valley Ranch in Henderson.

