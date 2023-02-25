Station crew awaits replacement Soyuz and SpaceX Crew Dragon

An unpiloted Russian Soyuz crew ship closed in on the International Space Station Saturday to replace a damaged ferry ship and give three crew members a safe ride home in September. In Florida, meanwhile, SpaceX readied a Crew Dragon for launch early Monday to carry another four-man crew to the outpost.

Launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Thursday, the Soyuz MS-23/69S spacecraft, carrying supplies and equipment in place of a crew, was expected to guide itself to an automated docking at Russia's space-facing Poisk module at 8:01 p.m. EST.

The new Soyuz will replace the MS-22 vehicle that carried Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio into orbit last September.

The Soyuz MS-22 crew ferry ship (foreground) was damaged by a micrometeoroid last December. A replacement Soyuz was launched without a crew last Thursday to replace the disable spacecraft. / Credit: NASA

They originally planned to return to Earth next month, but on Dec. 14, their Soyuz MS-22 vehicle was hit by a micrometeoroid that ruptured a line carrying coolant to external radiators. As a result, all the available coolant spewed out into space.

After an analysis, Russian engineers decided the spacecraft could not safely carry all three crew members back to Earth given the possibility that critical computers and other sensitive equipment could overheat after undocking.

Instead, they moved up launch of the MS-23 vehicle to serve as a lifeboat in case of an evacuation-class emergency and, barring that, for the crew's eventual return to Earth. To get the normal crew rotation schedule back on track, Prokopyev and his crewmates will now spend a full year in space instead of six months.

But with the arrival of the Soyuz MS-23 ferry ship, they will once again have a reliable spacecraft to carry them home in case of a medical emergency or some other problem that might require an immediate evacuation from the space station.

The Crew-6 Falcon 9 atop pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center early Friday, moments after a problem-free first stage engine test firing. Launch of a four-man crew bound for the International Space Station is planned for 1:45 a.m. EST Monday. / Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky

The space station's other four crew members — Crew-5 commander Nicole Mann, Josh Cassada, Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata and cosmonaut Anna Kikina — were launched to the lab complex last October aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. They plan to return to Earth around March 6.

Their replacements — Crew-6 commander Stephen Bowen, Woody Hoburg, cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev and United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi — are scheduled for launch from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on Monday at 1:45 a.m.

Bowen and his crewmates strapped into their Crew Dragon overnight Thursday and participated in a dress-rehearsal countdown. A few hours later, after the crew left the pad, SpaceX engineers test fired the Falcon 9's first stage engines to verify their readiness for flight.

The crew plans to strap in for real just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Assuming an on-time liftoff early Monday, the Crew-6 ferry ship will reach the space station at 2:38 a.m. Tuesday, docking at the forward Harmony module's space-facing port.

