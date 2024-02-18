Station restaurant in Bloomfield closes after nearly 10 years of business

A going-away party was held at The Station restaurant in Bloomfield on Saturday.

The business sat on Liberty Avenue for just under a decade.

The chef and owner said he is relocating to Tennessee and says he will miss Pittsburgh but is also excited about the upcoming change of pace.

“I think I’m looking at a career change which will be nice I think it’s time to take a step back from the daily grind of restaurant work and kinda spend more time with my family for sure,” owner Curtis Gamble said.

Gamble said this is not the last time Sation food will be available in Pittsburgh. He plans on hosting a few pop-ups with some of their most popular dishes and cocktails throughout the spring.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Chinese restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood shut down over health code violations Pittsburgh indoor bike park closing after nearly 11 years in business Local woman warns others about potentially fraudulent tax refund checks from U.S. Treasury VIDEO: Bat used by Roberto Clemente in 1971 World Series up for auction DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts