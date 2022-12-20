Station wagon crashes in Penn Township after police chase, driver charged

Dec. 19—An Allegheny County woman who did not have a valid drivers license was arrested Saturday after leading Jeannette police on a chase on Route 130 and colliding with other vehicles, according to court papers.

Police said Anessa Lynn Short, 21, of Port Vue, was impaired at the time. She is charged with fleeing from police, receiving stolen property, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle and related offenses.

Officers on patrol around 6:30 p.m. on North Fifth Street spotted a station wagon whose owner was wanted on several warrants. The station wagon fled a traffic stop and hit another vehicle on Harrison Avenue before taking off, nearly colliding with a patrol unit, according to court papers.

During the chase on Route 130, the station wagon crossed over the center line several times to pass vehicles as it traveled into Penn Township, police said. Investigators came upon a crash involving the station wagon and other vehicles and the female driver took off on foot through several yards before police apprehended her, according to court papers.

The vehicle smelled of marijuana and state trooper who is a drug recognition expert determined she was under the influence of the drug. A stolen handgun was recovered from the vehicle, police said. Short's drivers license previously was suspended.

She was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bail. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A Dec. 29 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .