Station Wagons 2019-2020: The Best and the Rest

Here at Car and Driver, the station wagon holds a special place in our hearts. Its longroof body style combines the best attributes from traditional family sedans and increasingly popular crossovers and SUVs. While Chevrolet and Ford no longer have station wagons for sale in the United States, manufacturers such as Buick, Subaru, and Volvo offer great station-wagon choices. Since the Mercedes-Benz E-class wagon and the Jaguar XF Sportbrake are based on existing sedan models, they best preserve on-road agility and bring increased cargo volume. Other station wagons, such as the Buick Regal TourX, the Subaru Outback, and the Volkswagen Alltrack, are more rugged versions of this particular body style, with standard all-wheel drive and substantial ground clearance. While wagons such as the quirky Mini Cooper Clubman and the outrageous Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo are niche options within this already niche category, they offer some of the best performance characteristics. Meanwhile, the sophisticated Volvo station wagons (see the V60 and the V90) maintain the company's pedigree for luxury and safety. Regardless of skill set, we think these station wagons offer the best combination of all-weather capability, driving responses, cargo capacity, passenger space, and styling.