Some stations selling gas for under $4 a gallon in Milwaukee, Waukesha counties

Gas prices have fallen below $4 a gallon at some stations in the Milwaukee metro area and across Wisconsin, offering a small bit of relief to consumers who are facing soaring prices for everything, especially energy and food.

Still, average prices are more than $1 a gallon higher than they were a year ago.

The average price for a gallon of regular in the Milwaukee-Waukesha metro area on Tuesday was $4.34, according to national travel organization AAA, which tracks prices via its daily fuel gauge report.

A check of stations in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties on Tuesday showed a handful of stations selling gas at $3.99 a gallon, according to gas price tracking service GasBuddy.com.

Meanwhile, even at $3.99 a gallon, the average retail price of gasoline is still about 60% higher than the average pre-pandemic average price as recorded by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Prices in Washington and Ozaukee counties were slightly higher, according to gasbuddy.com

Prices at gas stations that have higher sales volumes tend to drop faster when oil prices fall because they have already sold the higher priced gasoline they previously purchased to fill their underground tanks and replenished it with lower-cost fuel.

Oil prices see big price swings

The price of U.S. benchmark crude oil has been swinging wildly in recent weeks.

U.S. benchmark crude was trading at more than $122 a barrel on June 8. On Tuesday, it was trading at about $101 a barrel. A week ago it was trading around $96 a barrel.

Then, on Monday, U.S. crude prices soared 5.1%.The price of crude oil makes up nearly two-thirds of the cost of a gallon of gasoline.

Crude oil prices across the world soared during the past few months as global tensions and a push toward more renewable energy — which has become a white-hot political issue in the U.S. — have thrown fossil fuel markets into uncertain territory.

Crude oil goes through several steps before it makes its way to the local gas station.

Still, the oil price trends lately are pointing lower.

"Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99 per gallon by mid-August," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Nationally, the decline in fuel prices is caused by lower demand for gasoline — the economic term for that is "demand destruction" and it means people are driving less — as well as lower oil prices.

The average cost of gas nationwide is $4.52. While that's 46 cents cheaper than it was a month ago, it's still $1.36 more than it was this time last year, the AAA said.

The world's energy situation promises to remain unsettled.

As war in Ukraine rages into the sixth month and Europe is in the grip of a sweltering heat wave, the European Union countries are bracing for a potential Russian natural gas shutdown amid soaring energy prices, inflation and a cost-of-living crisis across the 27-member bloc.

Russia has cut off or reduced natural gas — which keeps industry running, generates electricity and heats homes in the winter — to a dozen European countries.

How much is gas around Wisconsin?

The average price for a gallon of regular in Wisconsin was $4.23, according to AAA.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, a Kwik Trip in the Green Bay suburb of Howard, was selling gasoline for $3.77 per gallon. Not far behind are several gas stations in Middleton and Sun Prairie, according to Gas Buddy.

And in Appleton, Green Bay, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan, the price per gallon at some stations has fallen under $4 for regular unleaded gas, ranging from $3.84 to $3.99.

Gas prices in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and central Wisconsin ranged from about $4.09 to $4.30, according to Gas Buddy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

