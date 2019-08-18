This Is, Statistically, the Worst Age to Take Social Security Benefits

Seniors will make a lot of important decisions, but few, if any, have as much bearing as deciding when to begin taking their Social Security retirement benefit.

Every month, over 63 million people receive a benefit from the most successful social program in our nation's history -- and 70% of those recipients (and climbing) are retired workers. Of these retirees, more than 3 out of 5 lean on their monthly payout to account for at least half of their monthly income. Therefore, these claiming decisions can have a huge impact on how much retirees will be receiving monthly, as well as over their lifetime.

A golden key laying atop two Social Security cards. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Your claiming age has a big impact on how much you'll receive from Social Security

As you may be aware, there are a handful of factors that go into determining what you'll be paid on a monthly basis by Social Security, assuming you're eligible to receive a retired worker benefit and have reached the eligible claiming age.

The first two factors -- work history and earnings history -- go hand in hand. The Social Security Administration (SSA) takes your 35 highest-earning inflation-adjusted years into account when determining your payout. This is why working a minimum of 35 years is so important, otherwise you'll have $0's averaged in for each year less of 35 worked.

A third important factor is your birth year, which determines your full retirement age (also known as "normal retirement age" by the SSA). Your full retirement age is the age at which you become eligible to receive 100% of your monthly payout, with most upcoming retirees likely having a full retirement age of 67. If you begin taking your benefit prior to reaching your full retirement age, you'll be accepting a permanent reduction to your monthly payout. Likewise, waiting until after your full retirement age can actually boost your payout above 100%.

That leads to the fourth -- and arguably most important -- factor that determines what you'll receive each month: your claiming age. You can begin taking your payout as early as age 62, however, the SSA incentivizes seniors to wait. For each year you hold off on taking your benefit, your payout will grow by approximately 8%, up until age 70. All things being equal, an individual claiming at age 70 could net as much as 76% more per month than an individual claiming at age 62, with the trade-off being that the person claiming at age 62 would receive a payout for eight years before the 70-year-old would net their first check.

Given that everyone's financial and personal situations differ, and that we (thankfully) don't know our expiration date, there is no perfect game plan on when to take benefits, which can make it tricky for folks to decide on their optimal claiming age.

The words, Time to Retire, written on a calendar and circled in red ink. More