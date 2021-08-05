Statistics showing more young people hospitalised with Covid are not what they seem

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Knapton
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital - Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital - Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

On Thursday, Amanda Pritchard, the new NHS chief executive, claimed that a fifth of Covid hospital cases in England were young people.

Ms Pritchard told the BBC about 1,000 young adults were "really unwell" in hospital, adding that the number being admitted was four times higher than at the peak last winter.

NHS England clarified by saying that patients aged 18 to 34 made up more than 20 per cent of those admitted to hospital last month, up from around one in 20 – 5.4 per cent – at the January high point.

In classic NHS fashion, it is impossible to check these figures because admissions are not broken down by age and, even if they were, the specific age range chosen by Ms Pritchard is not one recognised in official data sets.

However, it is still clear that the statistics are not quite what they seem.

Earlier this week, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published a comparison of hospital admissions by age, based on peak levels on January 17.

It shows that in 15 to 24-year-olds, the admission rate throughout July ranged between 55 per cent and 105 per cent of the January peak. For 25 to 44s, it swung between 26 and 62 per cent.

So in terms of actual numbers, young people are currently being admitted to hospital at about the same level – or lower – than during the winter high point.

What is different this time is that the number of older people being admitted to hospital has collapsed thanks to the vaccination rollout, and that has consequently bumped up the percentage of younger people.

The ONS data show that the percentage of admissions in the 65 to 74 age range is now just 12 per cent of the winter peak. For 75s to 84s, it is 10 per cent, while those 85 and over are being admitted at just eight per cent of the previous high.

So it is entirely unsurprising that younger people are making up the bulk of hospital admissions. In fact, the latest data from Public Health England (PHE) suggest that about 68 per cent of all hospital admissions in the delta variant wave are in the under-50s age group.

Ms Pritchard also said there were 5,000 people "seriously ill" with Covid, presumably referring to the number currently in hospital. There are now 5,896 people in hospital with the virus – just 15 per cent of the 39,254 at the peak of the January wave.

However, it is unlikely that they are all seriously ill. The latest figures from the Intensive Care National Audit Officers show that fewer than 1,000 people are in intensive care with Covid, and there are good data from the Covid Clinical Information Network showing that patients in this wave are needing less time in hospital.

In the January peak, fewer than half of patients had been discharged after 10 days. Now, 50 per cent of patients have been sent home by day four, with only one in five still needing hospital care by day 10.

This can also be seen in the death figures. Nate Silver, the eminent US statistician, estimates that Britain's case fatality rate is now around 0.2 to 0.3 per cent, compared to two per cent during the alpha or Kent variant wave.

"That's what happens when you vaccinate a very large percentage of your elderly population, as the UK has," said Mr Silver.

Ms Pritchard was making the point to encourage more people to get jabbed. Her comments came after it was announced on Wednesday that 16 and 17-year-olds will now be offered the Pfizer vaccine.

Young people have been more hesitant than older groups in vaccine uptake, with the Government threatening to bring in vaccine passports for attending nightclubs and other potential "super-spreader" events in September.

"The best way they can absolutely protect themselves is to get that vaccine if they haven't already," said Ms Pritchard.

Undoubtedly this is true – but it is worth bearing in mind that the chance of young people being admitted to hospital after catching Covid is very small. Data from PHE show that, for the under-50s, just 0.7 per cent of infections will result in an overnight hospital stay.

In contrast, for the over 50s it is 2.9 per cent – proving that Covid is still a more serious problem for older people, even with the vaccination rollout.

A more useful figure for persuading young people to have the jab might have been the percentage entering hospital unvaccinated. PHE figures show that just 6.7 per cent of hospitalised under-50s were double jabbed, whereas the unvaccinated made up 72 per cent of admissions.

Likewise, according to PHE, just four people who received two doses in the under-50s category have died in the delta wave, compared to 34 in the unvaccinated group.

So the real truth is that the risk from Covid for young people is very small, but they can lower it even further by accepting the offer of a jab. Doing so may bring wider benefits to both themselves and society.

While protecting others should never be a reason for vaccination, it is worth bearing in mind that many youngsters are anxious about passing the disease to older family members and fear more disruption to their education if a new virus wave were to emerge.

Lockdowns, school closures and bubbles have had a devastating impact on the mental health of youngsters, but could be avoided entirely if we reach herd immunity.

So the advantages of vaccination for youngsters go well beyond the physical health gains. We need to be less squeamish about saying so rather than massaging the numbers needlessly.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Singaporean man, 79, dies of COVID-19; unvaccinated with several conditions

    A 79-year-old Singaporean man died of COVID-19 on Wednesday (4 August), the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

  • UPDATE 2-Moderna says its COVID-19 shot 93% effective six months after second dose

    Moderna Inc said on Thursday its COVID-19 shot was about 93% effective through six months after the second dose, showing hardly any change from the 94% efficacy reported in its original clinical trial. It and rival Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have been advocating a third shot to maintain a high level of protection against COVID-19. During a second-quarter earnings call, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said that the company would not produce more than the 800 million to 1 billion doses of the vaccine that it has targeted this year.

  • Source: Terence Davis, Kings agree to two-year contract in free agency

    Kings general manager Monte McNair adds another piece to Kings' rebuild.

  • Millions are again under lockdown in China because of the delta variant

    Since March last year, China’s new Covid-19 infections have remained low after the government controlled the pandemic by sealing the country’s borders and imposed strict lockdowns. In May, the southern city of Guangzhou saw China’s first Covid-19 outbreak caused by that variant, which scientists say is more easily transmitted than other strains of the virus, and may cause more severe illness. While most recent outbreaks were quickly confined to the region where they started, that has not been the case with the new outbreak that originated last month in Nanjing in eastern China.

  • As the delta variant surges, a nonprofit app lets hospital patients call home for free on any device 

    COVID Tech Connect, a nonprofit created during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, is launching a free app aimed at helping hospital patients call home. COVID Tech Connect originated as a nonprofit organization in spring 2020, right before the initial summer surge in COVID-19 cases. At the time, the initiative was dedicated to collecting and donating hardware — tablets, phones, etc. — to hospitals where ICU beds were filling up, and COVID protocols prevented families from visiting sick relatives.

  • If the five-hour workday makes sense, why aren’t we doing it? First, employers have to stop obsessing over hours

    Companies would be better off tracking tasks and projects instead of hours worked per day. That would give us greater flexibility in our lives.

  • Federal investigators to review FDA's "accelerated pathway" over Alzheimer's drug approval

    The probe will be undertaken by the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services. The agency will review a sample of drugs which were approved using the accelerated approval pathway, including Aduhelm, to find out if the FDA compiled with all relevant procedures and policies during the process. The scientific appropriateness of the FDA's approval of any of the drugs are not under review.

  • Doctor on booster shots: People shouldn’t be so anxious to get another shot

    Dr. Lakshman Swamy, ICU physician at Cambridge Health Alliance and Boston Medical Center, joins Yahoo Finance to the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Sacramento Kings requiring employees (not including players) to be vaccinated

    The Sacramento Kings faced significant coronavirus concerns last year.

  • Injured British heptathlete refuses help, finishes race

    Katarina Johnson-Thompson was injured during a heptathlon race, but she waved off assistance and finished the race under her own power.

  • Surging pediatric COVID-19 cases raise concerns for teachers and parents ahead of new school year

    Children across America are getting ready to begin another pandemic school year, but alarming new numbers from the American Academy of Pediatrics are raising concerns. The organization says nearly 72,000 pediatric COVID-19 cases were reported last week, up more than 30,000 from the week before. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about preparations for the new school year.

  • New COVID-19 cases peak in Sydney as Australia battles Delta variant

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Sydney reported a record daily number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday and the state of Victoria announced a one-week lockdown as Australia tried to contain the highly infectious Delta variant. With around 35,200 COVID-19 cases and 932 deaths, Australia has avoided the high caseloads of other developed countries but its vaccination figures are among the lowest, with only 20% of people aged over 16 fully vaccinated. The government is also under pressure as Australia's A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy is threatened by a second recession in two years.

  • Chilean study shows variations in success of COVID-19 vaccines

    SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine was 58.5% effective in preventing symptomatic illness among millions of Chileans who received it between February and July, the Chilean health authorities said on Tuesday, while Pfizer's COVID-19 shot was 87.7% effective and AstraZeneca's was 68.7% effective. The data came in the latest "real world" data published by the Chilean authorities into the effectiveness among its population of a raft of COVID-19 vaccines. Chile began one of the world's fastest inoculation campaigns against COVID-19 in December, having now fully vaccinated more than 60% of its population, predominantly with Sinovac's CoronaVac.

  • As COVID cases surge, Wells Fargo is latest employer to change return to office plans

    The bank cited the rising COVID-19 case rates as the reason for the move.

  • Fauci hopes Pfizer vaccine will get full FDA approval in weeks

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said he hopes Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration within the next couple of weeks.

  • Spain to avoid red list and up to 15 countries 'to go green'

    The countries that could go green, amber and red this week The travel firms blacklisted for failure to offer Covid refunds Which countries are on the amber list? Looking forward to a summer holiday? Prepare for chaos Sign up to the Telegraph Travel newsletter

  • What are the rules for travelling to Greece this summer?

    With Greece on the ‘amber’ list, is a Greek getaway on the cards?

  • U.S. market makes up more than 40% of COVID-19 vaccine sales

    Data: Company filings; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosThe four main drug companies making COVID-19 vaccines have sold a combined $18.6 billion worth of the shots in the first half of 2021, and sales are expected to reach a combined $60 billion by the end of the year.The big picture: Even though the U.S. represents less than 5% of the global population, the U.S. market makes up 41% of the vaccine sales.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: Vaccine ma

  • Novavax shares pop after clinching COVID vaccine supply deal with European Union

    Shares in Novavax are up more than 20% in the past 24 hours as the European Commission finally approves a deal with the Maryland-based biotech firm to secure up to 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

    Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says that ‘breakthrough cases are expected’