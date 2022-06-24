Staton Correctional Facility inmate dies after being found unresponsive in his cell

Another man has died in an Alabama prison, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday morning.

John Rakestraw, 31, was found unresponsive in his cell in Staton Correctional Facility on Wednesday. He was taken to the health care unit where medical staff attempted life-saving measures which were unsuccessful. He has pronounced dead shortly after, Kelly Betts, a spokesperson for ADOC said.

The cause of Rakestraw’s death is pending a full autopsy, and the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating his death, Betts told the Advertiser.

There have already been several deaths in Alabama prisons in June, the most recently reported occurring on June 20 in Donaldson Correctional Facility.

ADOC typically does not release the names of inmates who die in its prisons to the press unless a reporter makes a specific inquiry. The Advertiser relies on tips from incarcerated people or those with close ties to the prisons to report on deaths in Alabama prisons.

The treatment of Alabama’s prisoners remains the subject of an ongoing lawsuit by the United States Department of Justice. The DOJ’s complaint, filed in 2020, says cruel and inhumane conditions inside the Alabama correctional facilities violate the Constitution.

“Alabama fails to provide adequate protection from prisoner-on-prisoner violence and prisoner-on-prisoner sexual abuse, fails to provide safe and sanitary conditions, and subjects prisoners to excessive force at the hands of prison staff,” the Justice Department wrote.

