Statue of BLM protester removed after one day

For one day only, a sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester Jen Reid stood tall in the English city of Bristol.

But on Thursday (July 16), the local authority ordered it to be pulled down from the plinth where the statue of slave trader Edward Colston once stood.

The statue of Colston was pulled down by anti-racism protesters last month in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Protesters then rolled it through the streets and threw it into the harbour.

The idea for the sculpture of Jen Reid came about after the activist was photographed standing on the empty plinth during the protest in June.

But Bristol City Council said no permission for its installation had been given, and it would be stored until the artist Marc Quinn who created it came to collect it.

As for the statue of Colston, that was removed from the harbour and is now being restored.

The city plans to display it in a Bristol museum alongside Black Lives Matter placards from the recent protest.

It's so the 300-year story of slavery and fight for racial equality can be better understood.

The Mayor of Bristol said it's up for the people of Bristol to decide what should go on the empty plinth where Colston - and Reid - once stood.