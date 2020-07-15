Statue of BLM protester replaces toppled figure of 17th-century English slave trader

A resin-and-steel statue of a Black Lives Matter protester was surreptitiously placed early Wednesday atop a pedestal in the English city of Bristol previously occupied by the toppled statue of a 17th-century slave trader named Edward Colston.

The sculpture of protester Jen Reid was made by Marc Quinn, an artist who said he was inspired to create the piece after seeing a photograph of Reid standing on the platform with her fist raised during Black Lives Matter protests in the city about 120 miles southwest of London.

Quinn, a well-known artist in Britain, said in a statement on his website that the statue was erected without formal consent from local authorities in Bristol.

He said that both he and Reid hoped the piece – entitled "A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020" – would be a "permanent solution to what should be there ... We want to keep highlighting the unacceptable problem of institutionalized and systemic racism that everyone has a duty to face up to ... It's time for direct action now."

Reid said she chose to collaborate with Quinn on the work because it represented "making a stand for my mother, for my daughter, for Black people like me. It’s about Black children seeing it up there. It’s something to feel proud of, to have a sense of belonging, because we actually do belong here and we’re not going anywhere."

The statue of Colston was brought down and thrown into Bristol's harbor by anti-racism protesters last month as part of a worldwide reckoning sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Black Lives Matter protestor Jen Reid poses for a photograph in front of a sculpture of herself by artist Marc Quinn, in Bristol, England, on July 15, 2020. More

The 18-foot high bronze statue of Colston had stood on Colston Avenue in Bristol since 1895. Colston traded textiles and wool and used some of the proceeds to build schools, churches and almshouses. But this was enabled by his selling enslaved people in the Caribbean and the Americas between 1672 and 1689. His statue has long divided Bristol's residents.

In a statement, Marvin Rees, Bristol's mayor, said that "what is installed on (the pedestal) must be decided by the people of Bristol." He said that a process had been established to "manage (this) journey."

A statue entitled "A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020" by artist Marc Quinn is seen in Bristol, England, on July 15, 2020. More