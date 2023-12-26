Statue of David vandalized in Delaware Park
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
FSU’s Board of Trustees voted to take legal action against the conference, with a specific aim at the grant of rights document that binds the Seminoles to the league through the 2035-36 academic year.
Major League Baseball voted to approve some rule changes Thursday.
The battle between Beeper and Apple over iMessage integration looks to be coming to an end. Beeper has issued a fix that it says will be the last one, as it’s done playing ‘cat and mouse’ with Apple.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto apparently met with Mets owner Steve Cohen on Saturday and then asked the Yankees to meet with him on Sunday.
The Bucs have bounced back from a 1-6 midseason stretch to control their path to the playoffs.
“Entrepreneurs navigating the later stages of a startup face a mine field of funding options, and not all of them are suitable for their business,” writes David Spreng, founder and CEO of Runway Growth Capital. There’s no one-size-fits-all solution to raising money, but David walks through some of the options to help you choose the right one for your business. For example, a strategic partnership might be more suitable and can often help drive business growth.
Los Angeles bought 600 examples of the Ford Crown Victoria before production ended, and 429 of them are still on the road.
TechCrunch learned exclusively that the firm, based in New York and San Francisco, quietly closed on $425 million in capital commitments across two new funds: BoxGroup Six, a pre-seed and seed-stage fund, and BoxGroup Picks, its third opportunity fund. Each fund is $212.5 million, partner David Tisch said. The new funds come two years after BoxGroup raised $255 million for its fifth early-stage fund and second opportunity fund.
Legendary NBA reporter and columnist David Aldridge joins Vincent Goodwill to talk about the Lakers winning the In-Season Tournament, LeBron potentially winning a 5th MVP, Ja Morant’s return from suspension and more.
Durable -- a startup based out of Vancouver, Canada that has built an AI website creator and number of other AI-powered tools to help small business owners plan, create and run business apps more easily -- has raised $14 million, a Series A that it will be using to continue expanding its platform and customer base. Spark Capital is leading the round, and Torch Capital, Altman Capital (the VC founded and run by Jack Altman, the brother of OpenAI's Sam Altman), Dash Fund, South Park Commons, Infinity Ventures and Soma Capital -- all previous backers -- are also participating.
The Orioles might be under new ownership in 2024.
Today's edition includes Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers' winning ways, Army's new-look offense, the mother of all river waves, and more.
LeBron James and the Lakers routed the Pelicans by 44 points, and Williamson offered little promise for a better tomorrow.
A 1984 Oldsmobile Omega Brougham sedan, sibling to the Chevrolet Citation and Pontiac Phoenix, found in a Northern California wrecking yard.
Key bank executives spoke on Tuesday about the challenging 2023 wrapping up and the caution these firms have towards the year ahead.
The biggest news stories this morning: DJI Osmo Pocket 3 review, The cheapest Tesla car won’t qualify for full federal tax credit from January 1, ChatGPT says asking it to repeat words forever violates its terms.
Groundskeeper Willie finally finds his lassie, and fans couldn't be happier for the bride and groom.
The Texans keep winning, and their head coach is looking very good.
In terms of placing blame, there is a line being drawn to Tepper wanting Frank Reich to field a staff with significant experience, which led to multiple coaches with different ideologies being spackled into one unit.