Statue honoring African diaspora replaces Confederate monument at New Orleans art exhibition
- Robert E. LeeGeneral in Chief of the Armies of the Confederate States
The spot where a Robert E. Lee statue once stood in New Orleans is now home to the image of an African deity. The installation is part of “Prospect New Orleans,” an event that features artists from all over the world once every three years. Although exhibitions are usually temporary, that's changing this time around. Michelle Miller reports.