Statue honoring African diaspora replaces Confederate monument at New Orleans art exhibition

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Robert E. Lee
    General in Chief of the Armies of the Confederate States

The spot where a Robert E. Lee statue once stood in New Orleans is now home to the image of an African deity. The installation is part of “Prospect New Orleans,” an event that features artists from all over the world once every three years. Although exhibitions are usually temporary, that's changing this time around. Michelle Miller reports.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories