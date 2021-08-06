Statue of Osage Indian woman stolen from KC park was cut into pieces; Charges filed

Robert A. Cronkleton
·2 min read

A 56-year-old man has been charged after a statue of an Osage Indian woman stolen earlier this week from a Kansas City park was found cut into pieces, a police spokeswoman said.

The Clay County prosecuting attorney has charged Charles Fuentes with felony receiving stolen property. He has been arrested and was being held on a $25,000 bond.

“With the public’s assistance and the hard work of our detectives, we have identified a person of interest who has been arrested in regard to the stolen statue,” said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

“We are sad to report although we have recovered a large portion of the statue, it was cut into pieces prior to the recovery.”

Theis sculpture of a female Osage Indian at the François Chouteau & Native American Heritage Fountain in Kansas City, North, was stolen sometime overnight Tuesday. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Kansas City police detective Mark Spiegel at 816-413-3425.

The 400-pound, 7-foot-tall bronze sculpture was stolen earlier this week from the François Chouteau & Native American Heritage Fountain in Kansas City, North.

The $80,000 statue disappeared from the bluff where she stood with two others — an Osage Indian man and French fur-trader François Chouteau. The theft is believed to have happened sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, when it was discovered missing.

The sculptures were installed in April 2020 near Northeast Chouteau Trafficway and Northeast Parvin Road in Chouteau Greenway Park. They were the site of a celebration commemorating Missouri’s Bicentennial on July 24.

Chouteau, who came up the Missouri River and set up a fur trading post in the area in 1821 is considered to be the founder of Kansas City, McHenry said.

The three sculptures by Kwan Wu depict Chouteau trading for furs with the two Osage Indians. During the bicentennial celebration, the Chouteau Fountain Founders also unveiled another sculpture — a Kanza Indian hunting near the bluff.

The investigation is ongoing and police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Shoal Creek property crimes detectives at 816-413-3600.

