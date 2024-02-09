Status conference today for homicide suspect Shaw

Feb. 9—WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough has scheduled a status conference today for homicide suspect Anthony Dion Shaw, 47, charged with fatally stabbing Cindy Lou Ashton inside her Wilkes-Barre Township residence in May 2018.

Appeals to state appellate courts regarding alleged evidence found in Shaw's East Orange, N.J., apartment have delayed Shaw's trial on a single count of criminal homicide.

Shaw's trial is scheduled to begin later this month.

A status conference allows prosecutors and defense lawyers to update the presiding judge about the case. The proceeding can also involve a plea agreement.

Ashton's body was found inside her Nicholson Street residence by a Wilkes-Barre Township police officer conducting a welfare check when she failed to report to work on May 2, 2018.

Several witnesses who reside in other apartments in the building previously testified Shaw was with Ashton in the hours before she was found deceased.

Shaw's attorney, David W. Lampman II, challenged evidence allegedly found in Shaw's East Orange, N.J., apartment by an East Orange police officer conducting a welfare check on him when she failed to show at his employment on May 4, 2018.

The East Orange police officer found Shaw with self-inflicted slash wounds. While inside the apartment, police in East Orange allegedly found three knives and a notebook with a letter reportedly written by Shaw to Ashton's family.

Vough initially prohibited the evidence from being introduced by prosecutors but on appeal, the Pennsylvania Superior Court ordered a motions hearing to review the discovered evidence.

Vough later opined investigators would have uncovered the alleged evidence during the course of the investigation, known as the inevitable discovery doctrine, permitting prosecutors to use the knives and notebook during Shaw's upcoming trial.

County Chief Det. Michael Dessoye previously testified he called East Orange police to inquire about Shaw on May 5, 2018, a day after the alleged evidence was found in his apartment.

Furthermore, county Det. James Noone said Shaw was a person of interest soon after Ashton's body was found.

The status conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. before Vough.

First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross and Assistant District Attorney Brian Coleman are prosecuting.