Status hearing rescheduled for Woodsboro teen charged in alleged Halloween hate crime

REFUGIO — One of the two teens being charged in connection with an alleged hate crime that took place in Woodsboro last year appeared in court Thursday morning to request his status hearing be postponed.

Noel Garcia Jr., 17, of Woodsboro, appeared in person in the 24th District Court alongside his new defense attorney, Joel Thomas, to enter a motion to reschedule his status hearing to a later date.

Garcia's status hearing had been scheduled for Feb. 10.

Seventeen-year-old Noel Garcia Jr. appears before the 24th District Court for a status hearing for an alleged hate crime, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Refugio County Courthouse. The hearing was rescheduled to March 17.

Williams granted the motion and ordered the hearing be scheduled for March 17 — the same date Garcia's co-defendant, Rance Bolcik, 17, of Woodsboro, is set to appear in court for his first status hearing.

Both Garcia and Bolcik — the grandson of former Refugio County Sheriff Robert Bolcik — previously chose to waive their scheduled Jan. 6 arraignments in the 24th District Court through their respective attorneys, court records show.

Garcia entered the Refugio County Courthouse alongside his mother Thursday. However, shortly after the pair entered the district courtroom, a Refugio County sheriff's deputy asked Garcia's mother to leave.

The deputy later told the Caller-Times that Garcia's mother was asked to leave the courtroom due to COVID-19 protocols and "other reasons," but would not clarify further.

Court records show the teens were indicted by a Refugio County grand jury in December 2021 for allegedly assaulting a Black teen with a stun gun while wearing Ku Klux Klan robes on Halloween night.

Then, "knowing that an offense had been committed," the teens allegedly burned the Ku Klux Klan robes, according to the indictment.

Garcia and Bolcik each face one count of engaging in organized criminal activity and one count of tampering with evidence — both third-degree felonies.

Court records also allege that the teens targeted the victim "primarily because of (their) bias or prejudice against African Americans" — prompting the indictment to include a hate crime enhancement.

Story continues

A third, unidentified individual — an underage girl — was also described in the indictment as having participated in the alleged crime, but was not listed in court records as having been indicted. It is also still not clear if the girl has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Seventeen-year-old Noel Garcia Jr. is one of the two teens being tried as an adult for an alleged hate crime in Woodsboro last Halloween.

Matt Manning, the attorney representing the alleged victim, told the Caller-Times last month that he would characterize the underage girl as the "ringleader" in the alleged hate crime.

Manning said the girl gave commands to the teens dressed in Ku Klux Klan robes.

Both Garcia and Bolcik will be tried as adults.

If convicted, the pair could face two to 10 years in prison.

Kailey E. Hunt covers breaking news and public safety in South Texas. Help support more local coverage with a subscription at caller.com/subscribe.

