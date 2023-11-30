Statute of limitations expires for dozens of 2014 Maidan cases

Maidan after the storming by security forces on February 19, 2014

The statute of limitations in cases of violent dispersal of student protesters in Ukraine’s 2014 Euromaidan protests expires on Nov. 30, Prosecutor-General’s Office representative Ivan Babenko warns.

The statute of limitations in cases of serious crimes is 10 years, according to Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

"Now the statute of limitations is actually expiring in a number of criminal proceedings, as well as those related to the events of violence and the dispersal of the Student Maidan," said Babenko.

After Nov. 30, 2023, the statute of limitations will expire in all 20 criminal proceedings that are being considered in the lower courts regarding the events in the center of Kyiv on Nov. 30, 2013, Babenko explained.

"As a result, 31 defendants across these cases could avoid criminal liability, even though their crimes against the Student Maidan protesters have been documented," the prosecutor stated.

The charges in those cases include abuse of power and official authority, accompanied by violence, obstruction of peaceful protests, and committing forgery.

