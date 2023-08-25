Statute of limitations prevents charges in third New Hanover child sex abuse investigation

A third investigation into alleged child sex abuse in New Hanover County won’t result in charges due to statute of limitations.

Attorney General Josh Stein announced Friday his office has completed its third and final investigation into alleged child sex abuse in New Hanover County. The first two investigations resulted in the convictions and incarcerations of Robert Adam Burns and Peter Frank, a former New Hanover County Schools teacher.

According to a news release, Stein’s office won’t file any charges regarding allegations that New Hanover County Schools failed to protect students from sexual assault decades ago, as the statute of limitations prevents such charges.

“After a detailed review of thousands of records dating back to the late 1990s, attorneys in my Special Prosecutions Section have determined that we cannot file felony or misdemeanor charges in this matter,” Stein said in the release. “While some of the evidence found in our investigation suggests that some New Hanover County Schools employees may have violated the law at the time, the statute of limitations passed before these allegations were reported to the district attorney and before we received the investigation for potential misdemeanor charges.”

In June, the New Hanover County Schools Board of Education announced it reached a $5.75 million settlement with 14 survivors who suffered sexual abuse and exploitation at the hands of former New Hanover County Schools teacher, Michael Kelly. Kelly was a chemistry teacher at Laney High School and Isaac Bear Early College High School who pleaded guilty to 59 felony sex crimes in June 2019. The civil litigation alleged the school district was negligent and failed to prevent Kelly's abuse.

While no charges can be made in connection with this third investigation, Stein said the investigation “made clear that for years, certain New Hanover County Schools employees failed to report potential crimes of abuse to the appropriate authorities. They failed at job one – keeping our children safe.”

