The Staub Cocotte is so versatile it never leaves my stove

Cast iron pans aren't the only pieces of heirloom cookware. Enamel cast iron pots pack a lot of the same culinary possibilities as a black griddle with far less headache and far more versatility. The market is flooded with cheap enamel cast-iron pans and pots that chip far too easily. The Staub Cocotte is one of the pricier enamel cast-iron dutch ovens available but it's more than worth its modest investment.

For the uninitiated, cocotte is a fancy French word that designates a heatproof pot, usually a dutch oven. Staub cookware is made in France and it's one of the most coveted cookware brands out there with All-Clad and its main competitor Le Creuset. The rivalry between the latter and Staub is one of Pepsi Vs. Coke proportions despite both being solid choices in the enamel cast iron game.

At first glance, the inside of this cocotte looks like cast iron but unlike Le Creuset, Staub's enamel coating of choice is black. For those (like me) who put their pots and pans through the wringer, this design choice is a godsend. Caked-in stains simply do not show up on Staub pots and pans the way they do on cookware with lighter-colored coatings. Aside from looking aesthetically pleasing, the interior of this pot is no slouch when it comes to slinging together supper.

The glass lid on a Staub Cocotte lets you get a peek at whatever's cooking.

It handles big pots of loaded potato soup and slow-cooked braises with ease, providing consistent heat across all styles of cooktops. It's oven safe up to 500°F which makes it perfect for everything low and slow, putting Crock Pot to shame. When it comes to deep frying, there's no better vessel. It's deep enough to fry chicken thighs, brioche donuts, and every style of french fry, with room to spare so there's no cumbersome oil splatter to clean up after dinner.

While this Staub is available in countless colors, I always opt for a glass top lid. It's perfect for getting a peek at the food you are cooking without having to remove the lid and slow down the process. I've used this pot on an almost daily basis for almost two years and not a millimeter of it has chipped. The only downside about the Staub Cocotte is that it may ruin you for lesser dutch oven models.

$109 at Amazon

