You can get a Staub Dutch oven for less than $200 right now

Staub makes the best Dutch oven you can buy—and right now, it's on sale.

Savvy home chefs know that when it comes to cooking, a Dutch oven is the real kitchen MVP. This versatile secret weapon that can act as a roasting pan, soup pot and bread baker all in one! But buying one of these heavy-duty pieces of cookware is normally a big investment—that is, until now. Sur la Table has put the Staub 5-quart tall cocotte—a deeper, taller version of the best Dutch oven we’ve ever tested—on sale in a selection of stunning colors as low as $199.96.

This deeper oven will make for an incredible addition to any home kitchen. Whether you opt for the Chive, French blue or matte black colorways, which have dropped by nearly $300 from $486 to $199.96, or Marin, Graphite or Grenadine, which are currently going for $219.96, you’ll save big. (Williams Sonoma has its own color selections available at $199.95 if you're looking for the perfect décor match.)

We loved Staub's classic model for the evenness of its cooking and its generous sauté area—it even beat out cult-favorite Le Creuset ($369.95) due to its easier-to-store shape—and this deeper oven has all those same features. Though we haven’t yet tested it, our cooking team assured us that the higher sides won’t change the perfect performance. In fact, it serves to make this pot extra versatile when it comes to cooking taller cuts of meat or layered casseroles.

Staub's deeper version of its classic cocotte is perfect for stews, soups and soufflés.

In general, Dutch ovens are a dream for both meals and sides alike, whether you’re roasting short ribs, cooking a hearty stew for the family or baking bread. Along with being easy to clean, this one will sear, sauté and fry, and the tight-fitting, self-basting lid keeps things moist while they cook. No matter which color you choose, you’ll be getting heavy-duty, enameled cast-iron that Staub says will remain resistant to rust, chipping and cracking, too. These pieces are oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up.

