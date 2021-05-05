Staunch anti-India Kashmir politician dies in police custody

Mohammed Ashraf Sehrai, sitting wearing cap, listens as separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, standing, addresses a demonstration against the government in Srinagar, India, April 16, 2008. Sehrai, a prominent politician in Kashmir who challenged India’s rule over the disputed region for decades died Wednesday while in police custody. He was 78. (AP Photo /Mukhtar Khan)
AIJAZ HUSSAIN
·3 min read

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A prominent politician in Kashmir who challenged India’s rule over the disputed region for decades died Wednesday while in police custody. He was 78.

Mohammed Ashraf Sehrai was admitted to a government hospital with multiple ailments on Tuesday from a jail in the southern Jammu region, officials and his family said.

Officials did not immediately announce the cause of death.

Sehrai’s son, Mujahid Sehrai, said authorities and doctors told him that his father had tested positive for COVID-19 and that his oxygen levels had dropped early Wednesday.

He said his father was denied proper medical care in jail and complained of ill health when they spoke 10 days ago.

“He told us several times in the last few months during his two phone calls a week to home that he was not getting proper medical treatment,” his son said. “We moved to a court on April 16 with a petition seeking proper medical assistance for him but the court was yet to review it.”

For the past year, political and civic groups have urged the government to release political prisoners from overcrowded jails where coronavirus infection rates are high.

V.K. Singh, the region’s director-general of prisons, said jail officials promptly provided medical help to Sehrai. “He was suffering from multiple ailments and we did whatever we could do as per mandate and resources with the prisons department,” he told The Associated Press.

Sehrai was arrested last July under the Public Safety Act, which allows authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir to imprison anyone for up to two years without trial.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference, the main separatist grouping in Kashmir, said authorities had left Sehrai unattended in jail until his condition worsened. In a statement, it said it “deeply regrets this inhuman attitude of the authorities and is pained by it.”

It also expressed concern about the health of hundreds of other Kashmiri political detainees as India faces a massive health crisis because of an explosion of coronavirus cases. Last week, the grouping said the prisoners were being denied “even basic amenities,” leading to “serious health problems among the prisoners.”

Sajad Lone, a pro-India Kashmiri politician, called Sehrai a “transparently honest politician.”

“Have we become so weak that an old infirm dying person is a threat to the state?” he said in a tweet.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said it was deeply grieved over Sehrai’s death and expressed concern over the health and safety of Kashmiri prisoners.

Sehrai “remained incarcerated in Indian jail under squalid conditions despite serious deterioration of his health and the prevailing COVID-19 crisis,” it said in a statement.

India has arrested thousands of Kashmiris under the Public Safety Act since 1989, when an armed rebellion erupted in Indian-controlled Kashmir seeking the region’s independence or merger with Pakistan, which controls another part of the territory. Rights groups say India has used the law to stifle dissent and circumvent the justice system, undermining accountability, transparency, and respect for human rights.

Sehrai was one of the staunchest supporters of Kashmir’s merger with Pakistan. He was head of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, an anti-India political group, and a member of the largest religious and political group, Jama’at Islami.

He spent more than 16 years in various Indian jails in a political career that spanned nearly six decades. His son was killed in a gunfight with Indian troops in April last year in the region’s main city of Srinagar. He was member of Kashmir’s main rebel group.

Mohamad Junaid, a New York-based Kashmiri political anthropologist, said “there is no difference between killing and actively creating the conditions of someone’s death.” In a tweet he said, “When a state can’t take care of its own people, how could it ever look after the health of political dissidents it has declared as enemies and imprisoned?”

Sehrai is survived by his wife, two daughters and three sons.

Recommended Stories

  • India grants approval for 5G trials, avoids Chinese firms

    The Indian telecom ministry on Tuesday said it has granted several telecom service providers permission to conduct a six-month trial for the use and application of 5G technology in the country. New Delhi has granted approval to over a dozen firms spanning multiple nationalities -- excluding China. Among the telecom operators that have received the grant include Jio Platforms, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and MTNL.

  • Hong Kong: Joshua Wong jailed over banned Tiananmen vigil

    The Tiananmen vigil commemorated the deaths of up to thousands of pro-democracy protesters in China.

  • Majority Of House Democrats Want Joe Biden To Waive COVID-19 Vaccine Patents

    Biden “has an incredible opportunity" to reverse Trump administration damage, 110 House Democrats told him in a letter.

  • Tower Transit bus driver fell asleep, hit lorry picking up men by roadside

    A Tower Transit bus driver fell asleep at the steering wheel while plying a service road in an early morning shift in 2018.

  • Hiker uses beach ball as a shield against a black bear in Alaskan wilderness

    “He never looked at me. I just kept putting the ball in his face.”

  • China calls for 'basic etiquette' after Philippine outburst

    China urged the Philippines on Tuesday to observe "basic etiquette" and eschew megaphone diplomacy after the southeast Asian nation's foreign minister used an expletive-laced Twitter message to demand that China's vessels leave disputed waters. The comments by Teodoro Locsin, known for occasional blunt remarks, follow Manila's protests over what it calls the illegal presence of hundreds of Chinese boats inside the Philippines' 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). In a statement, China's foreign ministry urged the Philippines to respect the nation's sovereignty and jurisdiction and stop taking actions that complicate the situation.

  • The Aston Martin V12 Speedster is a throwback to DBR1 racer

    The V12 Speedster is harking back to Aston Martin's DBR1 race car that won both the 24 hours of Le Mans and the 1,000 kilometers of Nürburgring races. The V12 Speedster pays its respects to its grandfather with its Martin Racing Green paint finish, Clubsport White pinstripe and roundels, and a Satin Silver anodized grille with Clubsport lipstick graphic. Inside, Conker saddle leather, technical textile, and Caithness leather abound. "All these features hint at the period attributes that made DBR1 the undisputed icon it remains today," Aston Martin said. Only 88 examples of the Speedster will be made. This open-top sports car is made speedy by its 5.2-liter V12 twin-turbo engine, capable of generating 700hp and 753Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission mounted towards the rear of the car. This translates to a zero-to-100 kph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 320kph. Driver and passenger shouldn't wear a hat in this car as it's devoid of roof or windscreen. Meanwhile, 21-inch center-lock wheels are finished in satin black diamond. The V12 Speedster wheels have spent more than 50 hours in the painting process alone at the brand’s advanced paint facility. Aston Martin said that the DBR1 is its most successful race car to date. It won the 1959 staging of both the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the 1,000 Kilometers of Nürburgring, also winning the latter in 1957 and 1958. After its debut in 1956, the DBR1 recorded a string of famous victories: the Spa Sportscar Race in 1957 with Tony Brooks, the Goodwood Tourist Trophy in 1958 with Sir Stirling Moss and Tony Brookes, and in 1959 again with Moss, Carroll Shelby, and Jack Fairman. Moss and Fairman won the Nürburgring race. And with that many Le Mans triumphs, Aston Martin took the World Sportscar Championship title. The DBR1 was also a precursor for the marque’s DB road cars, Aston Martin added. It was styled in-house by, Frank Feeley alongside chief racing designer Ted Cutting. At the car’s heart from 1958 onwards was a 2,992cc straight-six engine mated to a David Brown five-speed gearbox. It was capable of powering the car, which weighed around 800 kilograms, to an estimated top speed in excess of 241kph. Just five examples of the DBR1 were built: four used to race successfully by the Aston Martin Works’ team, and a single car for private use. That rich and important history was the reason behind a dedicated optional DBR1 specification for the Aston Martin V12 Speedster, the British marque added. Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman said: “Emotion and exclusivity are at the heart of this car. A rare and exceptional Aston Martin. It has been engineered to offer a visceral driving experience that belies its elegant, artistic shape." “Creating a bespoke specification that nods to the glory of the DBR1 has been a huge privilege for my team and I, and I very much look forward to seeing these cars being driven with the same enthusiasm that we have applied to their design,” Reichman expressed. Orders are now being taken for the DBR1 custom V12 Speedsters, with each being hand built at the company’s Gaydon, United Kingdom headquarters. Deliveries are expected to begin in mid 2021. Photos from Aston Martin Also read: Formula 1 official Safety and Medical Cars to bear Aston Martin’s famous wings The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition: Track-worthy, road-friendly

  • Tesla Losing Source of Credit Revenue That’s Been Key to Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is about to lose one source of the regulatory-credit revenue that’s been crucial to its almost two-year run of consecutive quarterly profits.Stellantis NV, the automaker formed through the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler, announced Wednesday it is exiting a European emissions-credit agreement with Tesla. Complying with standards on its own will save the company about 300 million euros ($360 million), roughly two-thirds of which would have gone to Tesla, Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer said.“Stellantis will be in a position to achieve CO2 targets in Europe for 2021 without open passenger-car pooling arrangements with other automakers,” the company said in an emailed statement. A Tesla representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Tesla has steadily increased sales of regulatory credits to carmakers that need help complying with emissions standards that are getting stricter in Europe, China and the U.S. The revenue goes straight to the electric-car maker’s bottom line and has routinely exceeded net income on a generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, basis. Without the credit sales in recent quarters, the company would have recorded losses.Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares first announced the plan to end its agreement with Tesla in an interview with the French weekly Le Point. The company will consider partnering in the future with Tesla, if necessary, in other regions in order to achieve the lowest cost of compliance.Fiat Chrysler first announced credit-purchasing agreements with Tesla in May 2019, saying then that it would cost the company 1.8 billion euros over three years. The company is now paired up with PSA’s lineup of plug-in hybrid and fully electric models, which will continue to expand this year. It has scheduled an EV-related investor day for July 8. Stellantis shares rose as much as 5.9% in New York trading, while Tesla advanced as much as 1.7%.(Updates with savings in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huarong’s Fate May Rest With Xi Confidant Who Loathes Bailouts

    May.05 -- The controversy surrounding China Huarong Asset Management Co. is being felt across the financial sector with the nation’s banking and insurance stocks lagging the country index by the most in three months. The fate of the troubled asset manager may now rest with the country’s vice premier who is said to loathe bailouts. Bloomberg’s Tom Hancock reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • British academic sues UAE officials over assault claims

    A British academic, who was detained in the United Arab Emirates two years ago on spying charges, has launched legal action against a number of senior officials from the Gulf state, accusing them of assault, torture and false imprisonment. Matthew Hedges returned to Britain in November 2018 after more than six months in detention after he was pardoned from a life sentence for espionage. This week, lawyers for Hedges filed papers at London's High Court against four UAE security officials, including the then head of State Security Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi and the Commander in Chief of the Abu Dhabi police at the time.

  • Canada the first to authorize the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15 as confusion on 'preferred vaccine' spreads

    Canada is the first country to authorize the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15.

  • Fort Worth man wrongly sentenced as teen to be released on bond after 24 years in prison

    A Fort Worth man who has spent 24 years in prison after being wrongfully charged and over-sentenced will soon return home.

  • Tucker Carlson calls Barack Obama a 'creepy old guy' and attacks him for urging Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine

    Obama filmed a public service announcement to encourage vaccination. Carlson called it "a creepy little video telling small children to get the shot."

  • Erdogan and Saudi King Salman discuss ties: Turkish presidency

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed bilateral ties in a call on Tuesday, the Turkish presidency said, the second conversation between the two leaders in less than a month. Turkey is seeking to improve ties with the Gulf Arab state after they were thrown into crisis by the 2018 killing in Istanbul of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a Saudi hit squad. Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Reuters last month that Erdogan and King Salman had "a good call" in April and that the foreign ministers of the two countries had agreed to meet.

  • Jill Biden to meet military spouses during stop in Colorado

    First lady Jill Biden plans to visit military spouses Thursday at an Army base in Colorado, her last stop during a swing through the U.S. West. It comes a day after Biden visited a school and vaccination clinic in Utah and a hospital in Las Vegas. The White House last month announced the revival of an Obama-era initiative, Joining Forces, which prioritizes employment opportunities for military spouses, education for children of enlisted parents and veterans, and military families’ health and well-being.

  • 'I've had it with her': McCarthy criticism of Liz Cheney caught on hot mic

    The comments from the House minority leader were picked up prior to a Tuesday morning Fox News interview.

  • U.S. Lawmakers Ask for Biden’s Aid on Vietnamese Pork Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. House lawmakers is asking the Biden administration to seek the elimination of Vietnam’s tariffs on American pork and address other restrictions as it engages with the Southeast Asian country over currency and trade practices.U.S. pork producers have failed to gain significant access to pork-loving Vietnam that has seen its domestic pig farms devastated by the African swine fever, increasing the demand for imported pork, according to a letter Wednesday to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai that was signed by 72 members of Congress, both Republicans and Democrats,However, “significant tariff and non-tariff barriers unfortunately prevent U.S. pork from competing in that country, even as it seeks reliable sources of non-domestic pork,” the representatives said in the letter. “Consequently, our competitors in the EU as well as the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership participants are well-positioned to take advantage of this tremendous opportunity given their free trade agreements with Vietnam.”U.S. Trade Chief Raises Concerns on Vietnam Currency Policy (1)Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment made outside regular business hours.Vietnam has culled more than two million domestic pigs and imported hogs in the past two years because of African swine fever. Pork is the meat most Vietnamese rely on for daily protein.The representatives said in the letter to Tai that “the past few years have been extraordinarily difficult for U.S. pork producers due to trade retaliation from top U.S. export destinations” as well as disruptions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.Vietnam last year temporarily cut its U.S. frozen pork import tariffs to 10% from 15%. This resulted in a doubling of American exports to the country during the second half of 2020 compared with the first six months of the year, the letter said. The temporary duty reduction expired at the end of 2020.U.S. producers also face restrictions to the Vietnamese market caused by “burdensome” administrative procedures, not recognizing the U.S. pork plant inspection and approval system and inconsistent processes for the import of some pork organ meat, said Maria Zieba, assistant vice president of international affairs for the National Pork Producers Council.(Updates with temporary tariff reduction in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Thailand fights to contain COVID-19 surge in Bangkok

    Health officials rushed to vaccinate thousands of people in Bangkok's biggest slum on Wednesday as new COVID-19 cases spread through densely populated low-income areas in the capital's central business district. Thailand recorded 2,112 new cases and 15 deaths on Wednesday. More than half of the 74,900 cases reported by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, or 46,037, have been confirmed since April 1.

  • Top court orders India's government to present oxygen plan

    India's government, facing calls for a strict lockdown to slow a devastating surge in coronavirus infections, was ordered by the Supreme Court on Wednesday to submit a plan to meet New Delhi hospitals’ oxygen needs within a day. The court decided against immediately punishing officials for failing to end a 2-week-old erratic supply of oxygen to overstretched hospitals. The court stayed a contempt notice earlier issued to the government by the New Delhi High Court for defying its order to supply adequate oxygen to more than 40 New Delhi hospitals.

  • Rep. Donalds: Ilhan Omar, others alike, 'are cheapening the history of race in America'

    Florida Republican joins 'FOX News Primetime' to discuss the left's 'racist' argument