STAUNTON — A City of Staunton Fire Engine was involved in a crash with one other vehicle Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Augusta Street and Baldwin Drive, according to a press release from the City of Staunton. No serious injuries resulted from the crash.

Engine 1 was traveling northeast on North Augusta Street with sirens and lights active when a vehicle pulled out in front of it from Baldwin Drive. The fire engine was unable to stop and struck the vehicle on the passenger side, the release said.

The four firefighters on the engine were unharmed in the crash, and were able to get out and begin rendering aid to the three individuals in the vehicle.

Minor injuries were reported and the three individuals were transported for evaluation, the release said.

Engine 1 was on its way to a possible structure fire in Verona, part of a mutual aid response with Augusta County. Fortunately, county crews arrived and determined there was no emergency, the release said.

The fire engine could be out for several months for repairs. The engine that was in reserve will now be running on the front line for Station 1.

The crash is still under investigation by the Staunton Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Staunton fire engine involved in vehicle crash Wednesday enroute to possible fire