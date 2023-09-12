Staunton man accused of sexually assaulting girl denied bond

STAUNTON — A man arrested earlier this summer amid allegations he sexually assaulted a young girl was denied bond Monday in Staunton Circuit Court.

Benjamin S. Legg, 50, of Staunton, is charged with ten counts of aggravated sexual battery and ten counts of abduction with the intent to defile.

Legg was indicted by the Staunton grand jury in July.

He is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a young girl under the age of 10 beginning in 2019. At the time of Legg's arrest, police said the alleged abuse took place over a two-year period.

In court Monday, Legg's defense attorney, J. Troy Abbott of Harrisonburg, argued that his client, who has no prior felonies, was not a flight risk and has been in the community for 25 years. Abbott also noted Legg is in a long-term relationship and was in the process of purchasing a home when arrested by police in July.

In arguing against bond, Staunton Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Joseph Perry said the allegations against Legg were made by the girl after she watched a presentation at her elementary school. Following the presentation, Perry said the students were asked if they needed to speak with a school counselor. He said the girl checked a box on a piece of paper, indicating she wanted to speak to a counselor.

The girl talked to the counselor and gave a detailed account of the allegations, Perry said, and also did the same for police.

Perry said the girl was reportedly threatened by Legg, who told her to keep quiet about the alleged abuse "or he would hurt everyone she loved." Perry said the girl described a den in Legg's home where some of the alleged abuse reportedly took place.

"He touched me in places I didn't want anyone to touch," the girl said, according to Perry.

While Perry conceded Legg didn't pose a flight risk, he did argue that he's a danger to the community. "These allegations could not be more serious," he said.

Circuit Judge Anne Reed sided with Perry and denied bond.

Legg remains at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Suspect in sexual assault denied bond in Staunton