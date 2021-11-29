Staunton man arrested in Albemarle County chase

Richard L. Knight.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY — A Staunton man with a history of running from law enforcement is under arrest after reportedly ramming a police officer with his vehicle in Albemarle County and then crashing on Interstate 64, a press release said.

The suspect, 38-year-old Richard L. Knight of Staunton, was being treated for injuries at the hospital late Monday afternoon, according to police.

At 11 a.m. on Monday, authorities with the United State Marshals Service and the Albemarle County Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division received information about a wanted suspect being spotted in Albemarle County.

At approximately 11 a.m., police located Knight in the 900 block of Hilton Heights Road. When officers approached Knight, he reportedly fled in a vehicle, ramming police cars and hitting one officer in the process, the press release said.

Knight then headed west on Interstate 64.

Police said Knight lost control of the vehicle on the interstate and crashed into the median near the Ivy exit. He reportedly fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Police said Knight was arrested on outstanding warrants from Staunton and Augusta County. Virginia State Police also had warrants for Knight.

He is charged with carjacking, communicating threats to kill, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen property, assault and battery, reckless driving, credit card theft, failure to register as a sex offender, and multiple counts of felony eluding and grand larceny, police said.

The officer allegedly struck by Knight did not need to be treated for injuries.

Knight has been in a police chase before. In 2015, he was involved in a motorcycle chase in Augusta County and Staunton that lasted nearly 15 minutes and also ended in a crash. Knight was convicted of felony eluding in that incident, court records show.

In 2006, Knight was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child, resulting in him being listed as a sex offender. Knight also has past convictions for escape while in custody, assault and battery of a police officer, and malicious wounding, according to court records.

