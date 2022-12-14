Staunton man arrested for child sexual assault

STAUNTON – On Friday, Dec. 9, Austin W. Wood, 24, of Staunton, was arrested by the Staunton Police Department and charged with one count of sodomy of a child, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor by a custodian, according to a press release.

The victim is under the age of 13. The offenses occurred in the City of Staunton from November to December 2022.

Wood is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. The United States Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 1-540-332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

