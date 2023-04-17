Staunton man charged with sexually assaulting teen Friday night

STAUNTON — Police said a man is behind bars after being accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl Friday night in Staunton, according to an arrest report.

On Saturday, police arrested Fuentes N. Briggs, 40, of Staunton. He is charged with one count of object sexual penetration.

The Staunton Police Department said the alleged sexual assault took place along a stretch of West Beverley Street on the city's west end.

The victim was listed as being under the age of 18. Police said the allegation was first reported by a parent.

On Monday morning, Briggs was being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail on the felony charge.

