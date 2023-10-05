Staunton man guilty of involuntary manslaughter in deadly crash

STAUNTON — A man involved in a fatal January crash pleaded guilty Thursday in Augusta County Circuit Court to a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Walker W. Rexrode, 19, of Staunton, also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 21, Virginia State Police said Rexrode was behind the wheel of a 2001 Ford Explorer that was headed south on Hildebrand Circle when he lost control of the SUV, ran it off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then ran it off the left side of the road and struck a tree. Police said the vehicle overturned.

A passenger in the Ford, David I. Young, 19, of Staunton, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

Rexrode was partially ejected and suffered serious injuries, resulting in a brief hospitalization.

Augusta County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Holly Rasheed said in court Thursday that when police arrived on the scene, Rexrode had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, reeked of alcohol and reportedly had an odor of marijuana on his clothing.

Rexrode told police he had "multiple" alcohol drinks at a party some 40 minutes before the fatal crash, according to Rasheed. His blood-alcohol content registered at .14%. Rasheed said testing on the marijuana claim was inconclusive.

Rexrode, who faces a maximum of 12 years behind bars, will be sentenced Jan. 12.

He remains free on a $25,000 bond.

