Staunton man guilty of sexually assaulting boy is sentenced to prison

STAUNTON — A man who sexually assaulted a young boy in 2021 was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to four felonies in Staunton Circuit Court.

The investigation began earlier this year in January when the victim and his mother went to the Staunton Police Department with allegations against Anthony C. Lewis, 68, of Staunton.

Police arrested Lewis on Feb. 3 at the Budget Inn on Greenville Avenue, where he was living at the time.

Staunton Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Joseph Perry said the victim, who was under the age of 14, was sexually assaulted twice in May 2021. Perry said the sexual abuse involved oral sex and fondling.

On Thursday in circuit court, Lewis pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. A Staunton grand jury indicted him in May.

In a plea agreement, Lewis was sentenced to 31 years in prison with 26 years suspended, giving him five years to serve in prison. He was placed on five years of supervised probation and can have no contact with the victim.

Lewis remains at Middle River Regional Jail awaiting his transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

We Are Here!: Mary Baldwin exhibit shows value of a visual arts degree

Staunton Democratic Committee to sponsor Candidate Town Hall

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Staunton man sentenced to prison term following boy's sexual assault