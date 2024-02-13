Staunton man held on a dozen child pornography charges

STAUNTON — A Staunton man is facing a dozen child pornography charges and a drug charge following a recent investigation, according to police.

In January, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children contacted the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, who in turn alerted police to child pornography that was allegedly being downloaded in the city, said Sgt. Butch Shifflett, a spokesperson for the Staunton Police Department.

On Feb. 1, Shifflett said a search warrant was obtained by police for a home in the 900 block of Anderson Street, where Robert L. Eakin Jr., 57, was found and arrested on two charges for failing to appear in court. Drugs were reportedly found in the home, and Shifflett said a device that was also seized from the residence allegedly contained images of child porn.

On Sunday, Eakin, who remains at Middle River Regional Jail, was charged with one count of possessing child porn and 11 counts of possessing child porn - second offense. He is also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Eakin is being held without bond, jail records show.

