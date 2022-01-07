Staunton man jailed amid accusations he raped two girls

Jarrett Floyd.

STAUNTON — Police arrested a Staunton man Thursday and charged him with sexually assaulting two young girls, according to a press release issued by the Staunton Police Department.

Jarrett E. Floyd, 23, is facing five counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of forcible sodomy, police said.

The press release said both girls were under the age of 13.

The alleged sexual assaults took place between 2014 and 2019, according to police. The allegations were reported this month.

Floyd is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Capital Area Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at (540 ) 332-3842 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Rape, sodomy charges filed against Staunton man