Staunton man jailed on six felony charges following online sting

STAUNTON – Police arrested a Staunton man Friday after he allegedly tried to hook up with a person that he thought was a 14-year-old-girl he'd met online earlier this year.

Turns out he was actually communicating with a Staunton police officer who was posing as the teen, an arrest report said.

Chad R. Wymer, 35, is facing five counts of online solicitation and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a child, according to the Staunton Police Department.

Authorities made contact with Wymer earlier this year during an online sting operation that technically concluded in October. However, two suspects have been arrested since then, Wymer and Terry Barbour Jr., who police charged in November.

In December, after online contact with Wymer continued, his alleged actions resulted in the six felony charges, police said.

Wymer is the 17th suspect to be arrested in connection with the sting operation that targeted the illegal online solicitation of minors. The suspects are from Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina, with several from Staunton, Waynesboro, Charlottesville and Harrisonburg.

The initial online sting operation lasted roughly two months, according to Sgt. Butch Shifflett, a spokesperson for the Staunton Police Department. A group of five police officers posed as juveniles during the sting, he said.

Wymer is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

