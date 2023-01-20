Staunton man sentenced to 17 years in prison for raping young girl

STAUNTON — On Thursday in Augusta County Circuit Court, a man was convicted of raping a young girl in 2018.

Jose Omar Ciriaco Carmona, 30, of Staunton, entered an Alford plea to charges of rape, aggravated sexual battery, abduction and taking indecent liberties with a child. An Alford plea does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction.

In a plea deal, Ciriaco Carmona was sentenced to 20 years in prison with three years suspended, giving him 17 years behind bars.

Augusta County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kyle Powers said the girl was under the age of 8 when she was sexually assaulted. Powers said the girl came forward last year in March after attending a "good touches-bad touches" program at her Augusta County elementary school.

Powers said it's believed the girl was sexually assaulted multiple times at a home in the county just outside of Staunton. The abduction charge was lodged because Ciriaco Carmona locked the girl in a room while he sexually assaulted her, Powers said.

As part of his sentence, Ciriaco Carmona was also placed on five years of supervised probation once he is released from prison.

He remains at Middle River Regional Jail and will be transferred to the Virginia Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

