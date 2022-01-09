Staunton man waves gun, threatens people: Augusta County Sheriff's Office

Evan Blakenbaker of Staunton was arrested Jan. 8 by Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

In Greenville on Friday afternoon, a man in a parking lot started waving a firearm and threatening to hurt several people in the area, according to police reports. There was a deputy across the street, and they were dispatched after 2 p.m,

The suspect went into his room at the 3500 block of Lee Jackson Highway with the firearm, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office. That is where a motel called the Hometown Inn is located.

More deputies and troopers came, established a perimeter, evacuated several rooms, and blocked the road.

They then took the suspect into custody with incident.

Evan R. Blakenbaker, of Staunton, 25, was arrested. "The initial investigation revealed there was a verbal disagreement that led Blakenbaker to brandish a firearm and threaten to kill numerous people," the Sheriff's Office release claimed. "A gun was found and collected as evidence from Blakenbaker’s room."

“The quick response from the Sheriff’s Office and The Virginia State Police ended this incident safely and quickly," said Sheriff Donald Smith.

Blakenbaker is charged with three counts of brandishing a firearm, three

counts of reckless handling of a firearm, and one count of attempted murder.

Blakenbaker is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

