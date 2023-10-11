Staunton PD: City employee collecting trash hit by car, injured

STAUNTON — Police said a Public Works Department employee collecting garbage was injured after being hit by a car Tuesday morning in Staunton, according to a report.

A woman was charged with hit-and-run of a person after reportedly fleeing the scene.

The 45-year-old city employee was taken to Augusta Health in Fishersville.

Sgt. Butch Shifflett, a spokesperson for the Staunton Police Department, said the incident took place shortly before 9 a.m. in the 200 block of East Beverley Street in downtown Staunton.

Shifflett said the employee, who was wearing reflective safety gear, was collecting trash and on the way back to his truck when he was hit by a woman driving a Pontiac Grand Am. Shifflett said the driver didn't stop at the scene.

The employee suffered injuries to a foot and also had a slight head wound, according to a police report.

Police arrested the suspect within an hour, Shifflett said.

Dorothy Thomas, 55, of Staunton, is charged with hit-and-run of a person and driving with a suspended license.

Thomas is free on bond.

