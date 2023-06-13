Staunton police identify victim killed in crash with tractor-trailer
STAUNTON — Authorities have identified the person killed last week in a Staunton car crash.
The two-vehicle wreck took place Friday afternoon at the intersection of Shutterlee Mill Road and Va. 262, killing a man and seriously injuring a juvenile. Both victims were passengers, police said.
On Monday, the Staunton Police Department identified the victim as Christopher L. Barbour, 20, of Buena Vista. A 12-year-old girl was also airlifted from the scene to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, police said.
A second adult, 19-year-old Lazayreah Fields of Staunton, who police said was driving, also suffered minor injuries.
The Staunton Police Department said at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, a 2011 Kia K5 was headed southbound on Va. 262 when the driver allegedly attempted to make a left turn onto Shutterlee Mill Road. Police said the car reportedly turned in front of a northbound tractor-trailer, causing the collision.
The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Unit and Crash Reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation.
The probe into the crash remains ongoing.
