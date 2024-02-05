Staunton Reservoir fills, Subway opens in Craigsville: THE DIGEST

Have an event or announcement you would like featured in THE DIGEST? It’s welcome! Please send an email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Time sensitive announcements should be sent a week ahead of time.

Precipitation restores Staunton Reservoir

STAUNTON – After December and January rain and snow, the Staunton Reservoir’s water levels are back to normal.

“At this time, water is freely flowing over the Staunton dam, as it should,” reads the release.

According to a press release from the city, levels dropped to approximately 12 feet below normal during the lowest levels in 2023. Historically, Staunton gets 40 inches of rainfall per year, but only received 32 in 2023, according to data from the Staunton Water Treatment Plant.

Over the past two months, more than 9 inches was enough to replenish the reserve.

Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center reduces adoption fees for holiday

Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is reducing pet adoption fees to $14 until Valentine’s Day. The animals currently up for adoption can be found on the center's website.

“In this month of pinks and reds, why not give your heart to an animal in need?” reads the Facebook announcement. “We've got plenty! Cat-friendly, dog-friendly, senior, young ones, playful ones, snuggle bugs, puuuuur machines; and ALL just overflowing with love to give.”

Subway opens in Craigsville

CRAIGSVILLE – A new restaurant opened in Craigsville!

Subway held a grand opening on Feb. 2, celebrating a new place to eat in town, according to a Facebook post from the town.

Kiwanis baseball registration opens

STAUNTON – Youth baseball with the Kiwanis Club is open to registration!

According to an email from Staunton, clicking this link to Stack Sports will bring parents and guardians to the registration page.

“Create an account in Sports Connect and proceed to fill out the necessary information,” reads the email. “Please note that you can find out more information about each division we offer by clicking on the "read more" link when you get to the Player Information screen during the registration process or on the Division screen by clicking on title of each division (i.e. - T-Ball, Coach Pitch, etc.). Payment of the registration fee is made through the Checkout process. Please remember that for each child your register you will need to choose the division that will be playing in.”

The registration period will last through Feb. 29.

Waynesboro calls for volunteers

WAYNESBORO – Waynesboro is looking for viewers, a type of commissioner who reviews landowner applications to vacate, alter, or discontinue any "public street, avenue, or alley in the city."

"Viewers act as commissioners and shall ascertain and report to Council if any inconvenience would result to the public and whether in their opinion any special damage would be suffered by the landowner or landowners abutting if the street, avenue or alley is vacated, discontinued or altered as proposed," reads the city's press release.

Those interested in the position should contact the city clerk’s office at bortleje@ci.waynesboro.va.us or 540-942-6669 or the City Planner at tombargeam@ci.waynesboro.va.us or 540-942-6604.

Second Staunton survey opens

STAUNTON – Staunton is calling for anyone and everyone in the city to give feedback!

According to a press release from the city, an online survey running through Feb. 18 is hoping to “captures opinions on the economy, mobility, community design, utilities, safety, inclusivity,” and compare the city’s performance to similar communities.

“We are excited to receive input from each member of our community. The survey will help us get a baseline understanding of our services and allow us to measure our impact going forward,” said City Manager Leslie Beauregard.

To participate, click here.

The survey is the open-to-all version of a similar survey sent to a random sample of Staunton residents earlier this year.

Staunton hiring police officers

STAUNTON – The Staunton Police Department is recruiting new officers, according to a job posting from the city. The anticipated starting salary is $49,335 annually, with college degree incentive pay, health, dental, vision, and life insurance.

The position requires a high school diploma or GED and the candidate will enter the “basic law enforcement academy” in July 2024. Anyone who has applied or was interviewed in the past 12 months is not eligible to apply again.

“A written test is scheduled for Tuesday, February 27 at 6:00pm at the Staunton City Hall School Board meeting room, 116 W. Beverley St., second floor, Staunton, VA 24401,” reads the posting. “Doors open at 5:30pm. Access City Hall through the Police Department entrance. Each candidate must present their driver's license as part of the entry process as well. The completed application serves as a reservation to take the test. In order to be considered, each candidate must complete an online employment application no later than February 19, 2024.”

Staunton calls for bids on three projects

STAUNTON – Staunton is calling for bids on the following infrastructure projects:

The first project is titled West Beverley Street Sidewalk Improvements. The bidding document explains, “The project work consists of pedestrian improvements and repaving on and adjacent to West Beverley Street, West Frederick Street, North Jefferson Street, and New Street, as well as repaving along New Hope Road. Bidder must agree to fully complete all work by September 30, 2024.”

The second project is titled Gypsy Hill Park Stream Restoration. The bidding document reads, “The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of restoring a stream within Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton Virginia as detailed in the Scope of Work and in accordance with the Technical Specifications and Special Provisions and the Design Plans prepared by Timmons Group for the City of Staunton which begin on page 66 of this document. Bidder must agree to fully complete the work within 200 working days.”

The third project is titled Staunton Crossing Utility Improvements (Sewer). The bidding document reads, “The onsite construction of approximately 1,500 linear feet of 15” sanitary sewer, a triplex suction-lift wastewater pump station in a precast concrete building, and 5,600 linear feet of 12” sewer force main. The downstream construction of approximately 4,900 linear feet of 18” and smaller gravity sewer and approximately 580 linear feet of 12” sewer force main. This project also includes all necessary structures and appurtenances to serve the Staunton Crossing development.”

VDOT Traffic Alert from Feb. 5 through Feb. 9

AUGUSTA COUNTY – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

INTERSTATE 64

Exit 96, eastbound – Left shoulder closures for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile Marker 206 to 205 , southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane and shoulder closures for guardrail maintenance and brush clearing, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Daytime shoulder closures along travel lanes and Exit 221 ramps for bridge inspections and shoulder maintenance, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 222 to 220 , southbound – Overnight left lane closures for overpass bridge removal, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Work is related to construction of I-81 auxiliary lane project.

*NEW* Mile marker 224 to 220 , southbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 225 to 223, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control near Rockingham line for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through April 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 11 (Lee Highway) for pedestrian access improvements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 29. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

