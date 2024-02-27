Staunton teen, 17, guilty of shooting, sentenced as an adult to a decade in prison

STAUNTON — A Staunton teenager was sentenced to a decade in prison Monday after pleading guilty to shooting a 16-year-old boy last summer in Augusta County.

Dustin R.G. Simmons, 17, was convicted in Augusta County Circuit Court on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The teen was prosecuted as an adult.

Simmons was involved in an ongoing feud with the victim, according to Augusta County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Lorna Hilliard. To lure the 16 year old into a meeting, a fake Instagram account was set up depicting a young woman who was supposedly romantically interested in the boy.

After conversing with the fake persona online, the 16-year-old boy agreed to meet her during the early-morning hours of July 15, Hilliard said. After smoking marijuana with a woman whose picture was used on the Instagram account and whose phone was used to call him, shortly after 1:30 a.m. the woman took the victim to the 5400 block of Cold Springs Road near Raphine, according to the prosecutor.

After pulling up to the scene the victim, still in the vehicle, was allegedly hit by a man, 20-year-old David Maurice, who was already there waiting for him, Hilliard said. When the victim exited the vehicle, Simmons, who was standing near the rear of the vehicle, opened fire, shooting three times. Hilliard said the victim was struck once in the stomach and said the bullet hit his liver.

The teen was taken to Augusta Health in Fishersville with injuries that were considered life-threatening before being flown to the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.

Simmons was eventually arrested following a standoff with police at his home in Staunton. Hilliard said the gun used in the shooting was cleaned with bleach.

Two co-defendants were also charged. Maurice is facing a charge of malicious wounding. Triston M. H. Bane, the woman who allegedly helped Simmons lure the victim to Cold Springs Road, is also facing charges of malicious wounding and shooting in the commission of a felony. Bane and Maurice have yet to be tried, court records show.

Before Simmons was sentenced, his attorney, Jessica Sherman-Stoltz, read a prepared statement from her client, who said he wanted to improve his life. "He wasn't thinking clearly," Sherman-Stoltz said of the shooting.

In a plea agreement, Simmons was sentenced to a total of 23 years in prison with 13 years suspended, giving him 10 years to serve. He was also placed on five years of probation following his release from prison.

Hilliard said the victim has almost fully recovered. The prosecutor noted the bullet went through his liver, but said he continues to have spasms and some lingering pain.

