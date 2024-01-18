Staunton and Waynesboro schools announce two-hour delay

With snow in the forecast and below freezing temperatures, Staunton City Schools and Waynesboro Public Schools will be operating on a two hour delay for Friday, Jan. 19, according updates from the two school systems.

"Please stay posted tomorrow morning, however, as the forecast remains in flux," said Garett Smith, superintendent of Staunton City Schools.

Waynesboro echoed the uncertainty and said, "This is subject to change based on the weather conditions in the morning."

