Staunton woman accused of sexually assaulting girl still behind bars as bond appeal denied

STAUNTON — A Staunton woman facing allegations she sexually abused a young girl was denied bond Monday afternoon as additional information regarding some of the accusations surfaced during the hearing.

Authorities arrested Sarah K. Snead, 46, in May in North Carolina, where she lived off and on. She is facing 11 charges of aggravated sexual battery and 11 charges of taking indecent liberties with a child in Staunton, police said. Snead is also charged with child abuse in Augusta County.

Earlier, she was denied bond in Staunton Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court and appealed that decision to the circuit court.

Snead is accused of sexually abusing a young girl during a two-year period in Staunton beginning in 2018, police said at the time of her May arrest. The girl was under the age of 15, police said.

It was during the county investigation into the child abuse allegations when the sex assault accusations emerged, according to Staunton Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Joseph Perry. The prosecutor said the girl's father found a video on her cell phone that reportedly showed Snead giving her a shot of alcohol. Perry said during the same incident, the girl found a gun behind a couch and took a picture of it pointed at her head.

While being interviewed by Augusta County authorities about the video, the girl reported she'd been sexually abused by Snead, according to Perry. The girl said the alleged abuse stopped when she reached puberty and said Snead threatened to kill herself if she told anyone, which Perry labeled "psychological manipulation."

Following Monday's hearing in Staunton Circuit Court, Circuit Judge Anne Reed denied Snead's bond appeal.

Snead remains at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

