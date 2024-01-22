Staunton's Green Street redesignation, Old Rag Mountain tickets: THE DIGEST

Green Street redesignation to honor African American World War veterans

STAUNTON — Green Street in Staunton was originally named for General Nathanael Greene, a veteran of the Revolutionary War. He will no longer be the street's only honoree.

As explained by City Manager Leslie Beauregard during the Jan. 11 City Council meeting, Capt. William Washington Green Sr was a Buffalo solider, a member of a segregated unit of World War I soldiers, who was "decorated for heroism on the battlefield," winning both the Silver Star and Distinguished Service Cross for exceptional heroism on the battlefield. He retired to Staunton, ultimately being buried in Thornrose Cemetery.

Capt. William W. Green, Jr. was a Tuskegee Airmen in World War II and a Korean War veteran, "decorated for his aerial exploits and heroism." According the city's press release, he flew 123 combat missions in World War II, and was once "shot down over Yugoslavia and continued fighting behind enemy lines."

Both veterans were African-American residents of Staunton. Beauregard credited Colonel Melissa Patrick for pushing the redesignation project forward.

The redesignation ceremony, with comments from Patrick, members of the Thomas-Fields Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7814, and Mayor Stephen Claffey, will take place at Staunton City Hall on Friday at 1 p.m. in the Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers. It will be streamed online.

Ticketing system comes to Old Rag Mountain

LURAY — Visitors to Old Rag Mountain in Shenandoah National Park will need to pay a small fee when hiking its trail.

The program will begin on March 1 and is expected to continue through November. Each ticket costs $2 and will be specific to a day. A total of 800 tickets are available each day, 400 of which are released 30 days in advance. The tickets do not guarantee parking and do not waive other park entrance fees.

The system’s revenue will split, with half paying for resource protection on the mountain and visitor experience improvements, and half paying for the system. The goals of the program are to “improve visitor enjoyment, address congestion and public safety concerns, and better protect the landscape, including sensitive species, along the extremely popular trail,” according to the park service’s press release.

This system comes after a pilot program, analyzing visitor use data, public comment periods, and public meetings.

“We appreciate the public input received as we tested management options,” said Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Pat Kenney. “We feel confident that this system has improved the visitor experience on Old Rag, reduced impacts on the area’s ecosystem, and is a good long-term solution.”

More information is available on the National Park Service website. Tickets can be reserved online.

Federal internet subsidy to end

AUGUSTA COUNTY — The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Affordable Connectivity Program will stop accepting new enrollments after February 7, according to a post on the Augusta County VA – Government Facebook page.

“Newly enrolled households may still enjoy the benefits until the funding for the program runs out, at least through April,” notes the social media post.

According to the FCC press release, nearly 23 million households across the country will lose internet access if the program is not funded through Congress. Augusta County previously encouraged residents to use the program to subsize internet expansion efforts in the county.

Staunton begins random-sample survey

STAUNTON — About 3,000 Staunton households should have received a community feedback survey postcard in the mail last week.

The postcard will provide a link to the online questionnaire asking ask about city services, utilities, safety, and quality of life in the city. A paper copy of the survey will also follow, but only one of the two options should be filled out.

Each household was randomly selected, and participants were asked not to share the link with another household.

“City leaders are excited to get this feedback and learn more about residents’ priorities, concerns and how to best utilize resources,” reads a press release from the city.

The survey will close on Feb. 16 and results are expected by mid-March. A community-wide version of the survey will able available in early February.

Augusta County also asks for community responses

AUGUSTA COUNTY — Unlike the random-sample survey currently ongoing in Staunton, Augusta County wants any and all residents to fill out their comprehensive plan survey.

A post on the Augusta County VA – Government Facebook page explained, “You get to tell us about what is important to you, what types of amenities you would like to see, what types of housing and recreational opportunities do you want more of, and so many other important considerations for the county's future.”

The survey can be found online.

Traffic sign inspection on 11, slow-roll closures on 81 near Staunton this week

Here's the roadwork for the week of Jan. 22-26, 2024.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Exit 96, eastbound – Left shoulder closures for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 217 to 222, northbound and southbound – Overnight northbound slow-roll closures, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night. During slow rolls, on-ramps at exits 217 and 220 will be temporarily closed. Overnight single-lane closures northbound and southbound, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Work is related to construction of I-81 auxiliary lane project.

*NEW* Mile marker 220 to 223, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating mobile lane closures for inspection of overhead traffic signs, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 224, northbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for maintenance activities, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Overnight southbound alternating lane and shoulder closures including along Exit 221 off-ramp for inspection of various bridges, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 233, southbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch repairs and tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11/Route 11 Business (Lee Highway/Commerce Road) – Northbound and southbound overnight lane closures between Route 925 (James Crawford Lane) and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) for inspection of overhead traffic signs, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

*UPDATE* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound overnight alternating lane closures between Staunton city limits and Route 792 (Brand Station Road) for inspection of various bridges, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight alternating mobile lane closures between I-81 interchange (Exit 220) and Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) off-ramp for inspection of overhead traffic signs, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Be alert for construction equipment moving in and out of median due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through April 30. No lane or shoulder closures expected.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Eastbound and westbound overnight alternating mobile lane closures between Route 792 (Indian Mound Road/Riverside Avenue) and Route 818 (Dunsmore Road/Bus Park Drive) for inspection of overhead traffic signs, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 11 (Lee Highway) for pedestrian access improvements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 2024.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between interstate frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for replacement of bridge over I-81. Follow posted detour. Closure is needed to construct I-81 southbound auxiliary lane. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 29. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: THE DIGEST: Staunton's Green Street redesignation, Old Rag Mountain tickets