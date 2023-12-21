Staunton's Kendrick Kier turned a tragedy into a blessing for other families: 2023 Newsmaker

STAUNTON — It was after dark on a Wednesday night a little over a week from Christmas when Kendrick Kier and a couple of his friends were loading boxes bound for Memphis onto a trailer.

Tony Davenport had pulled his car behind the trailer for some light as boxes slowly filled the trailer. It was about half full when Kier realized there was a light switch inside the trailer that helped see much better. Davenport could save some gas.

Kier can be forgiven for the oversight. He had to be exhausted after his work this holiday season to help collect donations to deliver to two children's hospitals, and he was still facing a 700-plus, two-day trip to Memphis the next morning. To Kier, though, it was all worth it.

Kier created Operation BradyStrong Mission M&M Toy Drive in 2017 after the death of his 3-year-old nephew Brady, son of Ryan Kier and Brooke McAllister. Brady died of acute myeloid leukemia. The M&M is for two other youth who died from cancer — Morgan Yancey and Maggi Peterson.

"They all hold special places in our hearts," Kendrick said. "We want to continue to boost their legacy."

In December 2014, a day after Brady celebrated his second birthday, Kendrick's brother called and said the young boy was having trouble walking and was screaming in pain. He had seemed in perfect health the day before. A blood test revealed possible cancer. The little boy was sent from Augusta Health to the University of Virginia for more tests that revealed it was leukemia.

Brady started his first round of chemotherapy Christmas morning that year. He lived another 18 months, dying June 10, 2016 at UVA.

"The way he brought the community together ... people from all walks of life were following his story," Kendrick Kier said. "When he passed, we were like, we can't let that go. We're a tight-knit family. We have a good and strong friend zone. We can't let that legacy die."

During Brady's many hospital stays, the Kiers saw other families who didn't have that same support system they had.

"Single parents in there that are struggling to make ends meet," Kier said. "Parents doing whatever they can to get to the hospital. There were parents who camped out and slept in the garage at UVA. That's where we were like, we've got to pay it forward."

Chris Branham knows what its like for families that have a child with cancer. The Fishersville man's daughter, Gracie, was diagnosed as a teenager. Chris first met Kendrick last year during the toy drive.

"BradyStrong and other organizations like it honestly take a load off of families," Chris Branham said. "When you are dealing with an illness of a child your attention shifts to that. Other things begin to take a back seat whether intentionally or not. However, the world keeps moving. Kendrick and people like him stand in the gap for you. They carry the load."

Kendrick Kier organized Operation BradyStrong Mission M&M Toy Drive to benefit pediatric cancer patients and their families. He started the toy drive after his 3-year-old nephew, Brady, died from leukemia in 2016.

The first toy drive was just family and friends buying gifts, putting them in gifts bags on a kitchen table and donating it to the UVA Children's Hospital.

Now, there are collection boxes set up in October throughout the community and a whole volunteer team in early December boxing up gifts — clothes, diapers, blankets, games, art supplies, books, bikes, toys and much more. This year there were 53 boxes from Harrisonburg south to Staunton and east to Charlottesville.

St. Paul's United Methodist Church on Shutterlee Mill Road was the staging area for all the gifts this year. A group of volunteers about 30 strong boxed up the gifts earlier in December and stacked them on the stage — half going to St. Jude's and the other half to the University of Virginia Children's Hospital in Charlottesville.

The UVA gifts were delivered Monday, Dec. 4. St. Jude's arrived Friday, Dec. 15. This was the first year Operation BradyStrong partnered with St. Jude's, a hospital that also treated Brady. It just made sense to Kendrick.

"This is a perfect time for us to bring good in our family," Kier said, knowing that it was nine years ago at this time of year their world was turned upside down. Now, they're able to help other families going through the same thing.

Over the years, Chris Branham had become numb to requests from organizations for donations. But within days of his daughter's diagnosis, those organizations, including BradyStrong, showed up for the family.

"They said we're here to help, we care, and we love you," Branham said. "Kendrick and groups like BradyStrong show daily that they world is inherently good."

Kier has a vision for this toy drive to continue growing. His family never thought they would be on this journey, but bringing some joy to families on the same journey helps with their healing process.

"God put me on this path to being a messenger," Kier said. "I don't ask questions. I just do what he tells me to do on this journey. There are so many people who don't have what we have. I am so blessed to have a circle of friends and family like I do."

— Patrick Hite is a reporter at The News Leader. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Kier helps families dealing with pediatric cancer through Operation BradyStrong