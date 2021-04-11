‘Stay away’ warnings swept aside by mourners who would not be deterred from ‘duty’ to Prince Philip

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Helen Chandler-Wilde
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Families gather to lay bouquets and read tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle
Families gather to lay bouquets and read tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle

No one was meant to be there. Signs around Windsor called for restraint among the public grieving for Prince Philip, asking people to “not gather at royal residences”.

But by lunchtime yesterday, so many people had come to lay flowers for the Duke of Edinburgh that Castle Hill, the street leading to Windsor Castle, had to be blocked off for safety. “There were just too many vehicles and too many people”, said a staff member. “It was too dangerous – we had a few near misses this morning.”

Measures are expected to stay in place for the rest of the week, with mourners instead having to take a detour along the high street then on to the Long Walk.

“We didn’t expect the visitors’ entrance to be closed off”, said Catherine Crampton, 61, who came from her home in Windsor to lay flowers with her daughter and two granddaughters. “We were able to lay flowers eventually after [walking for] about 10 minutes … We wanted to be here to pay our respects.”

Mourners gather outside the castle in defiance of requests not to do so
Mourners gather outside the castle in defiance of requests not to do so

It was a day where the Duke was remembered in church services up and down the country. In a service at Canterbury Cathedral, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, focused on the personal loss to the Royal family. “For the Royal family, as for every other, no words can reach into the depth of sorrow that goes with bereavement”, he said, and the pain caused by the Duke’s death was “not obliterated by the reality of a very long life remarkably led”.

He said the Duke’s life had been “inspiring” – but warned people not to exaggerate. “The Duke would have been the first to harrumph strongly at over-spiritualisation of the world he found, let alone of himself”, he said. “We should not become hyper-spiritual or idealistic.”

Only a very select few were allowed into the cathedral for the service, but by 5 o’clock, it had been watched 24,000 times online.

Crathie Kirk, Aberdeenshire, held a service for Prince Philip, who had frequently worshipped at the church during visits to Balmoral. A restricted group of just 30 congregants came together to hear a sermon from Reverend Kenneth MacKenzie, who spoke of how the Duke’s death was a loss to the local community, according to the BBC.

In Chester Cathedral, a service of thanksgiving was attended by the High Sheriff and Lord Mayor of Cheshire. “Let us offer thanks to our Heavenly Father for his example of duty and commitment, his leadership and wisdom and his faithfulness and loyalty to God which we have witnessed through his life”, said the Very Rev Dr Tim Stratford, Dean of Chester, in his welcome. Prayers were offered for the Duke of Edinburgh Award, as well as the Royal family.

The Archbishop of York, the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell, focused on the intimate relationships of the Duke in a service from York Minster. In his sermon, he spoke about how the Queen described her husband as her “rock”. “I suppose [that] means that she found in him a strength and a dependability and a security, even a foundation, upon which life could be built”, he said. “And we all know that the most extravagantly beautiful buildings require the firmest foundations.”

He went on to draw comparisons between Prince Philip living in his “adopted home” of the UK and how Jesus reached out to the Apostle Thomas to “form a new household and a new humanity where the old boundaries and divisions no longer count”.

Prince Philip dies aged 99: The nation mourns the Duke of Edinburgh, in pictures
Prince Philip dies aged 99: The nation mourns the Duke of Edinburgh, in pictures

The Archbishop’s predecessor, Dr John Sentamu, defended the Duke’s “gaffes” on The Andrew Marr Show on BBC One, saying that they were part of his love for debate and he was always looking for someone to challenge him.

“Behind those gaffes was an expectation of a comeback”, said Dr Sentamu. Unfortunately, this did not always happen as people could be “too deferential to Philip” because of his status.

“He would make an off-colour remark but if somebody challenged him you would enter into an amazing conversation”, he said. “The trouble was that, because he was the Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of the Queen, people had this deference.”

Back in Windsor, the public kept coming. While members of the Royal family gathered for their own small service at All Saints Chapel, a separate church named All Saints Church just a couple of miles away dedicated its Sunday worship to the Duke. A commemoration book for parishioners to note down their favourite memories of him was laid out.

Reverend Peter Wilson of All Saints Church said he had prayed with the Duke several times. The Rev Wilson described him as “a most interesting and stimulating person”, who had left a great legacy in the town, including founding a debating salon in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Outside the castle walls, the crowds spilled out down the high street, all the way to the train station. Police patrols tried to get the people to follow social distancing rules. By lunchtime, the flowers were six bouquets deep at the castle gates.

Around noon, a group of 13 veterans of the Household Division arrived on motorbikes. Mick Thomas, president of the Household Division Veteran Riders’ Club, said: “We’ve all sent a large portion of our career guarding the Royal family, among other things, and so we all held him in high respect”.

Members of the Household Division Veteran Riders&#x002019; Club arrived on motorcycles to pay their respects to the Duke
Members of the Household Division Veteran Riders’ Club arrived on motorcycles to pay their respects to the Duke

With Mr Thomas was John Shipton, who was in the Household Division and also a guard, who said he had fond memories of the Duke’s sense of humour. “I turned up to a royal function with a cane as I’d been injured not that long before”, he said. “The Duke told him: ‘I hope you’ve got a ruddy rubber bottom for that thing, or you’ll ruin my dancefloor’.”

Prince Philip
Prince Philip

The mourners weren’t all locals, either. Despite road signs instructing people to “avoid non-essential travel”, people came from far and wide to pay their respects. Adam Drozd flew in from Poland to “do his duty” and leave flowers at the castle gates. “I feel very proud of having paid my respects,” he said. “Prince Philip always supported everyone and had a mentality of ‘never say never’. He always seemed to have the space and time for everyone, and he supported Her Majesty the Queen every single time.”

Eventually, as rain and then briefly sleet arrived, the public slipped away. But they will be back in greater numbers on Saturday.

Recommended Stories

  • Mourners Lay Flowers for Prince Philip Outside Buckingham Palace

    People gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London, on April 9, after the Royal Family announced the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.This footage, by John Rooney, shows people laying flowers outside the palace and people taking photographs of a plaque announcing the Duke of Edinburgh’s death. Credit: John Rooney via Storyful

  • Mourners in Windsor reflect on Philip's legacy

    Mourners left flowers outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, one day after Prince Philip’s death.(April 10)

  • David Cameron breaks silence on Greensill lobbying row

    David Cameron has accepted he should have communicated with the Government "through only the most formal of channels" as he acknowledged he made mis-steps over the Greensill Capital lobbying controversy. In his first comments after weeks of silence, the former prime minister said in a statement to the PA news agency that having "reflected on this at length" he accepts he should have acted differently "so there can be no room for misinterpretation". His remarks on Sunday came after Matt Hancock became the fourth minister to be caught up in the "growing scandal" that has also involved Chancellor Rishi Sunak. The Conservative former leader arranged a "private drink" between the Health Secretary and scandal-hit financier Lex Greensill to discuss a payment scheme later rolled out in the NHS. Mr Cameron also lobbied ministers and a senior Downing Street adviser to rethink Mr Greensill's application for an emergency coronavirus loan. Issued after weeks of silence, Mr Cameron's statement said: "In my representations to Government, I was breaking no codes of conduct and no government rules. "Ultimately, the outcome of the discussions I encouraged about how Greensill's proposals might be included in the Government's CCFF (Covid Corporate Financing Facility) initiative - and help in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis - was that they were not taken up. "So, I complied with the rules and my interventions did not lead to a change in the Government's approach to the CCFF. "However, I have reflected on this at length. There are important lessons to be learnt. As a former Prime Minister, I accept that communications with government need to be done through only the most formal of channels, so there can be no room for misinterpretation."

  • Prince Phillip news: 'You are never really ready' - Princess Anne pays tribute to her 'teacher, supporter and critic'

    'Somebody took him by the hand and off he went' Prince Charles' tribute showed his deep and special kinship Prince Philip puts custom Land Rover hearse at heart of funeral Prince Harry will return for funeral – but not Meghan Who are the 30 guests likely to attend Prince Philip's funeral? Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal paid tribute to her father the Duke of Edinburgh today, saying he was "my teacher, my supporter and my critic" in a message following his death at the age of 99. "You know it's going to happen but you are never really ready. "My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate. "His ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills comes through all the organisations with which he was involved. "I regard it as an honour and a privilege to have been asked to follow in his footsteps and it has been a pleasure to have kept him in touch with their activities. I know how much he meant to them, in the UK, across the Commonwealth and in the wider world. "I would like to emphasise how much the family appreciate the messages and memories of so many people whose lives he also touched. We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all." It came after Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and their daughter, Lady Louise, 17, attended a small church service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor this morning. Following the service, the Duke of York has said the Queen has described the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as "having left a huge void in her life". Follow the latest updates below

  • Flowers left at Windsor Castle will be displayed privately in castle grounds

    Flowers left at Windsor Castle for the Duke of Edinburgh will be removed and displayed within the grounds, the park has said. Member of the public left candles and bouquets of spring flowers outside the gates of the Berkshire castle, where the Duke died on Friday morning. Notes of condolence for the Queen and thanking the Duke were also left, some of them written by children. A spokesman for Windsor Great Park said tributes would be moved "respectfully" to a private location within the castle grounds, where they would be displayed.

  • The Democrats have nothing up their sleeves but grabbing power

    Don Phillips of Fort Worth says people should march on Washington to show their displeasure with Biden.

  • Delta Airlines to Report Loss in 2021, Unless There is Significant Recovery in Traffic: Cowen

    Cowen and company in their latest report said they continue to believe that Delta Airlines will report a loss this year unless there is a significant recovery of international and corporate traffic in the second half, which seems highly unlikely amid the fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

  • Queen says Duke of Edinburgh’s death ‘has left a huge void’ in her life

    The Queen has said that the death of her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, has “left a huge void in her life”. In the monarch's first reported comments on Prince Philip's death, she was also said to have described her husband’s passing as a “miracle". The Queen's words were relayed by the Duke of York, as he left a church service in Windsor. Her Majesty is understood to have taken huge comfort in the warm tributes that have flooded in from across the globe. Prince Andrew, 61, described the depth of his mother's grief as he spoke of how she had been coping in recent days. "The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person,” he said. “And she described his passing as a miracle. “She's contemplating, I think is the way that I would put it. She described it as having left a huge void in her life, but we, the family, the ones that are closer, are rallying around to make sure that we're there to support her. “And I know that there is a huge amount of support, not just for her but but for everybody as we go through this enormous change.” Details about Prince Philip's final moments emerged on Sunday, as the Countess of Wessex told a member of the public: “It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went. Very, very peaceful.”

  • Mandy Moore's husband and co-stars celebrate her 37th birthday with sweet posts

    Moore's husband wished the "Supermom" a happy birthday in the sweetest way on Instagram.

  • Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince Philip’s Funeral Due To Pregnancy

    Markle was advised by her physician not to travel due to her pregnancy Funeral arrangements are underway for the late Prince Philip. And while Prince Harry is expected to attend the funeral service in the U.K. next Saturday, Meghan Markle will, instead, remain in the U.S. — and for good reason. According to a Buckingham []

  • South Pacific tribe that worshipped Prince Philip as living god prepares to hold day of mourning

    The island tribe in the South Pacific nation of Vanuatu that has for decades worshiped the Duke of Edinburgh as a deity will hold a day of mourning and feasting on Monday. Hundreds of people are expected to converge on the rainforest village of Yaohnanen on the island of Tanna to pay their respects to Prince Philip after he died on Friday at the age of 99. The village is the focus of a visionary movement in which Philip is viewed as a god, a pale-skinned mountain spirit who left Tanna decades ago to seek a rich and powerful woman to marry. The belief was reinforced during the colonial era when islanders saw the respect that was accorded to Prince Philip, whose portrait hung in government offices and who visited what was then an Anglo-French colony, the New Hebrides, in 1974. The prince was supposed to have returned to the island bringing wealth and wisdom but those hopes, which persisted for decades, have now been dashed. Islanders, who live in thatched huts and hunt wild pigs and flying foxes in the forest, have been left grief-stricken by the death of the prince, said Jean-Pascal Wahé of the Vanuatu Cultural Centre, a national museum of anthropology.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • The Latest: Tweet recalls queen's loving anniversary speech

    The Twitter account of Britain's royal family has featured a tribute Queen Elizabeth II gave to Prince Philip for the couple's 50th wedding anniversary. An excerpt from a speech the queen made in 1997 was posted Saturday, the day after Philip died at age 99. “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know,” Elizabeth said of her husband in the anniversary speech.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Martinsville on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Here’s what to know for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway under the lights.

  • Will rain impact NASCAR again this weekend? Here’s the forecast for Martinsville

    Inclement weather already moved Friday’s Xfinity series race to Sunday. Will the forecast force the Cup Series race to be postponed, as well?

  • Markstrom blanks Oilers as Flames win 5-0

    Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots he faced and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 Saturday night to end a four-game skid. Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm and Brett Ritchie also scored for Calgary. Sam Bennett and Mikael Backlund each had two assists.

  • Hornets come back from 17 down but can’t hold on in 4th quarter, lose to Hawks

    Hornets lose P.J. Washington to an ankle sprain

  • Henry Cavill goes Instagram official with new girlfriend — see the pic!

    Cavill, 37, introduced his "beautiful and brilliant love" Natalie Viscuso to his 15 million Instagram followers.

  • Hugh Jackman and wife stun in 1996 wedding photos shared for their 25th anniversary

    The actor said it was his "destiny" for the couple to be together.

  • Bristling tensions with Prince Harry remain, but Royal family will wear the mask of unity at Duke’s funeral

    The subtle briefings were designed to give Prince Harry the softest possible landing on his arrival back in the UK ahead of his beloved grandfather’s funeral on Saturday. From sources suggesting he was “united in grief” with the rest of the Royal family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, to the couple’s unofficial spokesman Omid Scobie insisting – should anyone be in doubt – that “Harry was incredibly close to Philip”, the Sussex spin machine was in evidence as the displaced Prince prepared for his first transatlantic flight in 13 months. Members of the Royal family also sought to calm serves ahead of what is feared could be a difficult reunion for the House of Windsor, with a palace source suggesting that the Prince of Wales was particularly looking forward to seeing his youngest son. “It’s been more than a year,” they pointed out.