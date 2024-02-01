‘Stay bothered.’ Brittany Mahomes claps back — again — at haters after viral trolling

Brittany Mahomes clapped back at online trolls — yet again — after a brief video clip from the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore led to headlines Wednesday screaming about her behavior.

In the 11-second TikTok posted by NFLonCBS, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks with family members, including wife Brittany, through M&T Bank Stadium after winning the game Sunday.

He kisses her goodbye with a “love you,” and walks off toward the locker room. Brittany turns to a security guy and asks him, “Where do we go from here?” As she says it, she twirls her finger as if to say, “which direction?”

Online viewers called her hand motion “rude” — and those were the nicer comments — and the clip became a headline in several national publications.

Late Wednesday, Mahomes, who is the co-owner of the Kansas City Current women’s soccer team, posted this statement to her Instagram Stories:

“I take rumors as a compliment. The fact that you’re bringing my name onto tables I don’t sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered,” she wrote.

She’s been here before, just in December in fact, when she was hit with a sudden rise in nasty comments littering her social media accounts.

Some people even took shots at the two young Mahomes children, too.

“Recently there has been ALOT more rude a** people on here, waaaay more (than) normal,” Mahomes wrote on an another Instagram Story then. “I’m not sure where yall came from but you should probably go back to where you came from … please.”

The arrows seem to have become more pointed and frequent in new scrutiny since she befriended Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

When she hit back at the negativity last month, many of the comments left on her Instagram appeared to be from women.

“WOMEN — you have to stop leaving negative comments on other women’s pages. It is so pathetic, so please just do not say anything if you have nothing positive to say. Blows my mind that grown women have to be reminded of this,” one fan wrote.

“I’m so sorry Britney you don’t deserve these ridiculous comments.”

People have criticized her for everything from expressing her displeasure over referee calls to posing for photos on the sidelines before games. She kisses her husband before every game in a pregame ritual.

Some of the worst of the trolling came in January 2022 before she and Mahomes were married.

After the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in a thrilling playoff game, she jubilantly sprayed champagne, and some of it landed on Chiefs fans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The backlash became so intense that Kansas City’s Charlie Hustle created a “Team Brittany” T-shirt.

“But seriously … leave Brittany alone,” the company tweeted in introducing the shirt “to call out bullying.”

Brittany Mahomes posted this statement on Instagram Wednesday.