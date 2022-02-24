Stay on Budget: 27+ Stores With Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store Options

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

As the coronavirus pandemic ebbs and flows, but isn't quite done with us, many Americans have come to prefer safer, simpler ways to get their essentials. To accommodate consumers' needs, many companies have added in seamless pickup options for shoppers, such as "buy online, pick up in-store" and curbside pickup.

Most retailers have an option for consumers to shop online through their websites or through easy-to-download, free apps. Many of these stores can have orders ready in as few as 20 minutes up to several hours in the same day, with some restrictions, depending upon inventory and location.

Check out these 27-plus retailers where you can simplify your shopping experience.

1. Ace Hardware

So long as you place your online order at least two hours before the store closes, you can pick up your items the same day. You do need to check individual locations to see if they participate. Also, you'll be able to tell when buying online because eligible items will be noted as "free store pickup" in your cart. Be sure to have your order number handy when you come to pick up.

2. Aldi

Aldi makes it easy to order online and pick-up curbside via their interface with Instacart. You logon to https://shop.aldi.us/, select your items and the location where you want to pick up. Once you place your order, they'll give you a time-frame and you will park in a designated spot, where an Aldi employee will deliver your groceries to your car.

3. Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble's "Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store" has two options now - you can either buy online and pick up in store, or you can select a curbside pickup option. You just need to select the "free store pickup" option when you purchase online. However, note that these services are only available at select stores, but may be available even if your local store is currently closed.

4. Bed Bath & Beyond

Contactless curbside pickup is now available at select Bed Bath & Beyond stores. Online orders are ready within two hours or less, and an employee will bring your items directly to your car and place them in your open trunk.

5. Best Buy

Best Buy offers both buy online, pick up in store and curbside pickup. Use their store locator to determine if the location participates, and shop online or through the app for products that are eligible for the service.

6. Big Lots!

Shop online and select "pick up in store." You'll receive a confirmation email when your order is ready. Bring the barcode included in the email to the store, and employees will scan it upon arrival and deliver your order to you. You can also select curbside pickup.

7. Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's has added a buy online, pick up in store option. You shop for your items online using the "shipping and pickup" filter on the web page. Add your products and select "in-store pickup." You'll get a confirmation email and a second email when your order is ready. Be aware that you will need a government issued ID to pick up your order, so don't send someone else unless you designate a pick-up person on the website.

8. Buybuy Baby

Simply use their website or app to add items that are eligible for store pickup to your cart. Confirm your store location, the "pick up in person" option, and check out. Your order should be ready in an hour or less. When you arrive, you tap "I am at the store" in your email or app, and you're good to go.

9. The Container Store

The Container store offers shoppers free order online and curbside pickup at select locations. Once you shop, you'll receive an email or text when your order is ready. When you reach the store, you simply click the link in your email or text and your order will be delivered. Please note that in Manhattan, New York, you do need to come in the store to pick up your order. You can also call 1-800-733-3532 for curbside pickup.

10. Dick's Sporting Goods

To buy your favorite sporting goods and sports apparel, simply shop on Dick's website or app, select your store and "store pickup" as the option. You can choose from in-store pickup or curbside pickup. You'll receive an email to click when you arrive. You can also add a second pickup person's name to your order if you can't pick up yourself.

11. GameStop

To pick up in store, just shop at GameStop.com or on the GameStop App. Select your items and your preferred store, selecting the "pick up at store" option. You'll receive a "ready for pick up" email. Let them know you've arrived via email or app and you can get your items.

12. Guitar Center

You can shop online at Guitar Center and select a local store for pick up. Any item that is marked "available now" can be picked up the same day in store. "Ship to Store" items take three to five days to arrive at the selected store. You can also select contactless curbside pickup.

13. Home Depot

Choose the pickup online option when shopping online at Home Depot - the service is available at all stores. You'll receive an email when your order is ready. Bring a copy of that and your ID when you come to pick up. They also note that due to the high frequency of orders, sometimes orders can be delayed, so don't drive down until you receive that confirmation email.

14. Joann

You can choose from in-store pickup or curbside pickup at Joann Fabrics. When you shop online or through the app, select items that are noted as "Free store/curbside pickup" and place your order. When you get the "ready at store" text or email, come on down with your ID and copy of the order number.

15. Kay Jewelers

You can even pick up jewelry now, thanks to KAY Jewelers' same day pickup option. Select your local KAY store online, which will provide you with the inventory specific to that store. Select your purchase and add it to the shopping bag. Select "Pick up order" and it will be ready within four hours. You'll receive a text or email when it is ready, and you can choose to pickup immediately or hold for up to three days. If you haven't picked up after three days, the item will be returned and your payment method will be credited.

Kohls

16. Kohl's

Kohl's offers both buy online, pick up in store and curbside pickup options. To pick up in store, select the "FREE Store Pickup Today" option online before you add the items to your cart. Also choose your color or size options first. So long as you order within one hour of store closing, your order should be ready to pick up within one hour from the time you placed it.

17. Macy's

Macy's makes it simple to shop and pick up. You shop online or through their app, putting your items in the cart and then select "pick up" at checkout. You'll receive an email, and can decide when you arrive if you'd like to pick up in store or choose the curbside option right in the email they sent.

18. Michaels

Michaels is about as simple as it gets: Shop online, select pickup and follow the email instructions to pick up. Note that orders must be placed before 3 p.m. for same-day pickup. This option is not available when stores are closed.

19. Office Depot

Office Depot offers free in-store and curbside pickup, with a "20 minutes or $20 off your next qualifying purchase" offer. Visit officedepot.com/storelocator for your local store's hours and curbside availability. For either option, you must get your order in a minimum of one hour before the store closes.

Old Navy

20. Old Navy

Old Navy offers in-store pickup through their app or website. Just order, select the "Buy Online Pickup in Store" option and await your confirmation email for pickup within two hours. Orders must be placed before 4 p.m. for same day pickup.

21. Petco

Petco offers curbside pickup. To do so, just order on petco.com or the Petco app. Select "I'll pick it up" and look for the confirmation email telling you your order is ready. As an extra bonus, you save 15% on orders over $50 when you select pickup.

22. PetSmart

PetSmart offers both free curbside and in-store pickup within three hours or less. You just place your order online, pull up outside the store for curbside pickup, or pop in to let them know you're there for in-store pickup.

Sam's Club

23. Sam's Club

Shop online or at the Sam's Club app by searching for items that are labeled "pickup." When your order is ready, park in a curbside spot and tap the app. Employees will bring your order to you. Curbside Pickup is free with a Plus membership. Though, for a limited time, Club members may also use this service for free. They'll hold your order for up to 24 hours.

24. Staples

With Staples you can shop online or through the app for same day pickup. Click the "Pick up today" button and select your store. Look for your confirmation email for details on pick up. Your items should be ready for pickup in one hour.

25. Ulta Beauty

Shop online through the Ulta app or website and select "Pick up" before you check out. Check for a text or email confirmation. Show up to the store and click "I'm here" and select either walk in or drive up options. Orders must be placed before 6 p.m. for same-day pickup.

26. Walmart

Walmart offers both in-store pickup and curbside pickup when you shop through the app or on their website. Check locations for eligibility and hours.

27. Zales

Select your local store to see their inventory, then select "pick up order" at checkout. You'll receive a text or email within four hours that your order is ready. Show up and choose either walk in or drive up to receive your order. You have up to three days to pick up your order.

Other Retailers Offering Curbside Pickup

While numerous major retailers have added buy online, in-store and curbside pickup options as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, others already had this option available to shoppers. Here are more retailers that allow you to have a contactless shopping experience:

Kmart

Nordstrom

Safeway (through Instacart)

Whole Foods (select locations, free with an Amazon Prime membership)

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Stay on Budget: 27+ Stores With Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store Options