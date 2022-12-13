‘Stay clear of the area,’ say police at scene of barricaded person in Lexington County

“Please stay clear of the area.”

That’s what the West Columbia Police Department said at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, as it responded to a barricaded person in the 500 block of Boozer Street. That’s in Lexington County, in the area between Platts Springs Road and U.S. 321/Charleston Highway.

Information about where on the block the person is barricaded, or why they are holed up was not available.

There was no word if the person is armed and considered a threat to themselves or other, or if anyone else is inside the barricade.

Police asked people to stay away while it works to resolve the situation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.