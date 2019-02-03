‘Stay the Course’: Billionaire Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Has Advice for the Bitter Crypto Winter

Mike Novogratz — the CEO of cryptocurrency merchant bank Galaxy Digital — admits that the Crypto Winter will probably last longer than he had anticipated. However, the Goldman Sachs alum still believes that institutional investors will eventually enter the market, and remains an avowed bitcoin bull.

Mike Novogratz ‘Very Confident’ of Institutional Entry

Novogratz tweeted: “Don’t think we head north for at least a few more months. Always take longer for institutions to move. Very confident they will. Tons of activity under the hood. Stay the course.”

Realizing having tweeted about crypto in a while. It’s a grind. Don’t think we head north for at least a few more months. Always take longer for institutions to move. Very confident they will. Tons of activity under the hood. Stay the course. — Michael Novogratz (@novogratz) February 1, 2019





Had Set $20,000 Bitcoin Price Target for 2019

The protracted market slump has caused many a crypto enthusiast to scale back their exuberance. And Novogratz is one of them.

