‘Stay the course,’ DeSantis tells lawmakers on Day 1 of the 2024 legislative session

After years of pushing state lawmakers to enact a conservative agenda that generated headlines for his presidential campaign, Gov. Ron DeSantis had a message for them: Keep it up.

DeSantis’ State of the State address on Tuesday read like a greatest hits of sessions past. At his urging, the Legislature dramatically expanded vouchers for students, cracked down on immigration and fought the “woke mob,” he said.

“My message is simple: stay the course,” he told lawmakers. “The state of our state is strong. Let’s keep doing what works.”

DeSantis’ address marked the beginning of Florida’s annual 60-day legislative session — and a shift in tone from recent years, when he used the address to pitch lawmakers on new programs and ideas.

This year, he mentioned just one: an idea to make it easier for Jewish students to transfer to Florida universities from other states.

It was a speech written for Iowa and New Hampshire voters, House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said afterward.

“I was surprised that there was no real vision for Florida,” Driskell said. “I came away feeling, OK, so where do you want to take us next?”

While DeSantis spoke, winds whipped outside the Capitol. Tallahassee was under an earlier tornado warning and state offices aside from the Capitol were closed as a powerful line of storms ripped through the Panhandle.

After images of extensive destruction near Panama City rolled in, DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 49 counties. He was scheduled to hold a news conference at the state’s emergency operations center in the afternoon.

“I think tropical storm force winds on opening day must be good luck — kind of like rain on your wedding day,” Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, joked earlier.

DeSantis’ address was a rare public stop in Tallahassee during his presidential run. On Tuesday, he did not attend speeches by Passidomo and Renner, which governors usually attend. Afterward, he quickly left, not lingering to shake hands and absorb lawmakers’ applause.

He was due in Iowa Tuesday evening for a Fox News town hall about women’s issues.

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau reporters Romy Ellenbogen and Ana Ceballos contributed to this story.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.