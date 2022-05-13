'Stay in after dark:' Paterson neighbors talk about dangers where teenage girl was killed

PATERSON — A steady flow of customers entered and exited the JF Deli Mini Market on Essex Street on Thursday morning as if nothing unusual had happened.

But 12 hours earlier, the area around the bodega was swarming with police officers responding to a Wednesday night shooting in which a 15-year-old girl was killed by a bullet to the head, and four men between the ages of 21 and 32 were injured. The victim, who lived in North Haledon, became the third teenager killed by gunfire in Paterson this year.

The crime happened in Paterson’s 5th Ward, an area that has become increasingly violent in recent years, a problem that political leaders, police and community activists attribute to a growing gang presence. Authorities have not revealed what they believe caused the shooting.

“The police were here earlier today but where are they now?” asked 62-year-old Randy Scott as he stood near the scene of the killing. “Why wouldn’t there be a police presence only hours after the homicide of a teenager?”

The councilman who represents the 5th Ward, Luis Velez, said he has tried to get more police officers assigned to the area, but has not been successful.

The 5th Ward had 11 shootings in 2019, but the number jumped to 31 in 2020 and 26 in 2021, according to data compiled by Paterson Press from news releases issued by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The 5th Ward has climbed ahead of the once-notorious 1st Ward in terms of number of annual shootings. Only the 4th Ward has more gun violence crimes.

Frank Melendez, 54, said he has lived in the neighborhood where Wednesday’s homicide happened for 15 years.

“I’m not surprised at all that this happened,” said Melendez, coming home after working an overnight shift at his job. “Shootings are a daily happening around here. It’s something everyone has come to expect.”

Eric Downing is new to the neighborhood, but said he knew about the city’s reputation for crime before coming to Paterson.

A teenage girl was shot and killed and several other people were wounded after gunfire on the corner of Essex and Madison Streets in Paterson just before 10:30 on Wednesday night May 11, 2022. On Thursday morning, torn down police take and spray painted letters could be seen in the area of the fatal shooting.

“I’ve lived here since last Friday. I moved here from Neptune,” Downing said. “This is what happens when you see young people having guns and using them against each other. But what can you expect? This is Paterson.”

Nikisha Scott, who lives in an apartment building near the shooting scene, said she has two sons, ages 19 and 15.

“My younger son hates even coming out of his own house because it is so dangerous in this neighborhood,” she said.

Marjorie Gist, 63, said that she purchases groceries at the market almost every morning. Gist said the area isn’t safe at night.

“I stay in after dark,” she said.

Despite the violence, Gist said she likes living in the area because she knows so many people there. But she expressed fear that the crime will get worse.

“If kids keep having guns on the street, things like this are going to keep happening,” Gist said.

A well-dressed lady who provided only her first name, Patty, said she resides nearby, but was asleep when the shootings occurred and didn’t hear anything.

“That’s terrible what happened,” the 58-year-old stated. “It’s always surprising when you hear someone got killed. I do two things living around here. I go to the market and I go home from the market. That’s it.”

A teenage girl was shot and killed and several other people were wounded after gunfire on the corner of Essex and Madison streets in Paterson just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night May 11, 2022. On Thursday morning, torn down police take and spray painted letters could be seen in the area of the fatal shooting.

The store owner of the JF Mini Market talked to a reporter but did not want to give her name. She said she has been the proprietor of the establishment for 13 months.

“I heard about what happened from my first customer this morning when I opened up at 7 a.m.,” she said, adding that her business has been robbed once since she bought it.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ shooting: neighbors talk about dangers where teen killed